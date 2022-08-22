ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Man Utd’s new signing Casemiro arrive at Old Trafford ahead of crisis club’s crunch clash at home to Liverpool

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

CASEMIRO has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's crunch clash against Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder has swapped the sun of Madrid for the rain of the North West in a £70million deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFfqU_0hQu6lZ400
New Man Utd star Casemiro is in town for tonight's game against Liverpool Credit: Reuters

And Casemiro got his first taste of English weather as he was escorted into Old Trafford just hours before kick-off.

United's new anchorman attracted quite a crowd, with people flocking to see him stride into the Theatre of Dreams.

It is expected Casemiro will be unveiled to home supporters ahead of tonight's 8pm kick-off.

Visa issues meant the game against Liverpool came too soon for a stunning debut.

But Casemiro should be available for Saturday's visit to Southampton.

United will certainly be hoping the five-time Champions League winner sparks a change in fortunes.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost all their league games so far.

Earlier on Monday, Casemiro bid a tearful farewell to Real Madrid in a press conference.

The 30-year-old enforcer said: “I want to bring my values to Man United, everything that Real Madrid taught me, to win from day to day, from every training session.

“I want to experience the Premier League from within. I enjoy everything I have.

“Those who think I’m leaving for money is because they don’t know me. I think there are a few and they don’t know me.

“It’s not for money. They’re wrong. That’s not the case. At the end of the Champions League final, I had the feeling that my cycle was over.

“I’m honest. After the holidays, with a clear head, the feeling was the same. It wasn’t that fast. I already spoke with the club as soon as it finished the final.

“My wife supported me from the beginning. My family was always by my side in this decision. It was very difficult to talk to the president but I was always honest with him.”

‘They don’t know what they want’ – Chelsea transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘panic buy’, claims Emmanuel Petit

EMMANUEL PETIT claims Chelsea’s £25million pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang smacks of a “panic buy”. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to land Barcelona’s former Arsenal striker before Thursday’s transfer deadline having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel badly needs reinforcements following the departures...
PREMIER LEAGUE
