The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
How will HBO Max be impacted by its merger with Discovery+?. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T this past April, to form Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media companies. CEO David Zaslav announced the future merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ in summer 2023, as part of their strategy...
Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them, which is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will...
Amazon’s Prime Video is going big with fall TV, launching the most expensive TV series in history, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and taking full control of NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” But on the film side, things are a little less groundbreaking and more in flux as the industry waits to see what the e-commerce giant plans to do with MGM and which top movie-studio exec Amazon will select to run its film business. Among those whom Variety hears Amazon has spoken with in recent weeks are Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, Paramount Pictures alum Emma Watts and Warner Bros....
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
After The Sandman and Prey kicked off this month’s streaming slate with a bang, the list of new movies and TV shows worth your attention grows longer as we roll into another August weekend. Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is new Netflix movie Day Shift, which is joined...
In an attempt to mitigate public uproar over the sweeping changes happening at HBO Max, namely that the streaming platform will combine with Discovery+ in Summer 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery is doing more than just slashing programming from the platform, it's also slashing prices. The new discount, which aims to...
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
The Invitation, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is a film that dares to ask the question: What if the secret, wealthy family member who invites you to stay in their castle was bad, actually?. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), this gothic...
In 2017, Lauren Simmons earned just $12,000 a year as a full-time trader at the New York Stock Exchange. She's come a long way since then. Now 28, Simmons is an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies. She made $650,000 in 2021 and is on track to bring in $1 million this year.
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
You shall not pass through September without a lot of Lord of the Rings references. Amazon paid an obscene amount of money to be sure of that. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new fantasy series set in an age long before the events of the original trilogy, kicks off its journey Sept. 1 on Prime Video. (More like "Wake me up when September starts," am I right?) But if you like your witches and wizards a little more '90s style, you'll want to hold tight until the end of the month, when Hocus Pocus 2 runs amok on Disney+. In between, we've got a new Star Wars series, the final seasons of Atlanta and The Good Fight, the return of a lot of broadcast shows (hello, Abbott Elementary!), and movies that are already angling for Oscar nominations. And they're all on this list. Fall TV season does not quit.
Fans might’ve noticed changes coming to the popular streaming platform HBO Max. But a group of fired company execs has blown the whistle on the media giant and its alleged discrimination. The company reportedly laid off 70 employees this month, including a group of non-white executives, the Daily Beast...
