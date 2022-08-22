ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’

Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals

Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them, which is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I O#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Warner Brothers Discovery#Cnbc
Variety

Inside Amazon’s Search for a Top Movie Exec

Amazon’s Prime Video is going big with fall TV, launching the most expensive TV series in history, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and taking full control of NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” But on the film side, things are a little less groundbreaking and more in flux as the industry waits to see what the e-commerce giant plans to do with MGM and which top movie-studio exec Amazon will select to run its film business. Among those whom Variety hears Amazon has spoken with in recent weeks are Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, Paramount Pictures alum Emma Watts and Warner Bros....
NFL
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
24/7 Wall St.

Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time

With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Is ‘The Invitation’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

The Invitation, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is a film that dares to ask the question: What if the secret, wealthy family member who invites you to stay in their castle was bad, actually?. Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), this gothic...
MOVIES
CNBC

Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
STOCKS
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in September 2022

You shall not pass through September without a lot of Lord of the Rings references. Amazon paid an obscene amount of money to be sure of that. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new fantasy series set in an age long before the events of the original trilogy, kicks off its journey Sept. 1 on Prime Video. (More like "Wake me up when September starts," am I right?) But if you like your witches and wizards a little more '90s style, you'll want to hold tight until the end of the month, when Hocus Pocus 2 runs amok on Disney+. In between, we've got a new Star Wars series, the final seasons of Atlanta and The Good Fight, the return of a lot of broadcast shows (hello, Abbott Elementary!), and movies that are already angling for Oscar nominations. And they're all on this list. Fall TV season does not quit.
TV SERIES

