Read full article on original website
Related
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Water Edge Gathering Food Distribution Event in Lake Charles
Today (Aug. 25, 2022) Water’s Edge Gathering of Lake Charles will be hosting their community food distribution event. This event is free to the public and takes place at the Water’s Edge Church, located at 2760 Power Center Parkway, beginning at 10 am. Groceries that are being distributed...
CiCi’s Pizza Offering Late Night Hours on Fri and Sat!
With the combination of COVID and then a sprinkle of hurricanes, most of the good late-night spots to eat after a night out are either closed forever or close at 10 pm on weekends. My favorite thing to do was to go out on a weekend until the early morning then head to KD's for a pre-bed meal and then go home and pass out with a full stomach. Now, we can't do that. Course, I have adapted and have gone back to my Saturday morning routine of breakfast at KD's. I am getting off track. It seems the only place to go eat 24 hours now is either Mcdonald's drive-through or Waffle House. I have no issue with either of those places, but sometimes you just want another option. Apparently, CiCi's pizza in Lake Charles has the answer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calcasieu Parish Jail Switching To Electronic Mail System
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) reports the local jail will soon update its inmate mailing and communications system. Many of the state's jails have already made the transition and Calcasieu Parish will be next in line, officially switching over to the new electronic mail system beginning September 1, 2022. Family and friends can start the process of connecting to loved ones now, by subscribing to MailGuardTracker.com.
Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water. The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below. Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in...
Lake Charles’ Smoke and Barrel Tickets On Sale Now
The annual Smoke and Barrel event returns to Lake Charles this November. The event happens on the lawn of the Courthouse in Downtown Lake Charles. The event not only features amazing food and spirits but also supports local charities such as United Way of SWLA. You can taste amazing BBQ...
Gueydan Duck Festival 2022 Entertainment Lineup
The 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival is underway and even though the forecast is calling for rain it will still be a great time. 8:30- 10:00 pm: Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns. 10:30- 12:00 pm: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Saturday, August 27, 2022. 4:30- 6:00 pm: Swampland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints Final Preseason Game To Be Televised In Lake Charles Tonight
The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason of 2022 tonight and unlike their first two games, this one will be inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It's been tough sledding for the Saints this preseason. First, their presumed starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury. That threw a monkey wrench into their game plan and the coaches had to pivot to a new direction.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0