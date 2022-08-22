Read full article on original website
CNBC
Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Cramer considers buying this value retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss a stock they have their eyes on, which is not yet in the Bullpen. They also share guidance on how the bond market is affecting equities, and what it will take to form a sustained rally.
CNBC
Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
CNBC
A closely-watched bitcoin metric is flashing a buy signal that has historically led to huge gains
Bitcoin could be poised for outsized gains if recent technical signals regarding mining hash rate are to be believed. Hash rate, studied in various ways, is used by crypto investors to try to figure out when the market might bottom. One indicator known as "hash ribbons" recently flashed a "buy...
CNBC
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
28-year-old ex-stock trader set to make $1 million this year: Here are 3 money rules I live by
In 2017, Lauren Simmons earned just $12,000 a year as a full-time trader at the New York Stock Exchange. She's come a long way since then. Now 28, Simmons is an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies. She made $650,000 in 2021 and is on track to bring in $1 million this year.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
CNBC
Call to Action: Stretching into Lululemon ahead of earnings
Laying out the trade on LULU. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Thursday, August 25, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these two stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the action they are seeing in the market after a revision shows U.S. GDP declined less than previously thought in the second quarter. They also share insight into the newest stock added to the portfolio, and why it is not too late to buy.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
CNBC
Bitcoin Depot inks $855 million SPAC deal, and why midterm candidates want crypto donors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tether co-founder Reeve Collins discusses Tornado Cash sanctions, and Crypto World explores new rules around crypto donations to political candidates in California.
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
The Final Call: KRE & IYR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Stocks plunge after Fed Chief Jerome Powell signals another big rate hike is ahead
CNBC's Steve Liesman reports from Jackson Hole after Fed Chair Jay Powell's remarks today. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
The power of Powell's speech was enough to break the spell on the markets, says WSJ's Greg Ip
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss Powell's statement at Jackson Hole this morning. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
CNBC
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close
Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
CNBC
Texas accuses 10 financial companies, including BlackRock, of 'boycotting' energy companies and orders state pension funds to divest from holdings
Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that ten energy companies, including investing titan BlackRock, and 350 investment funds "boycott" fossil fuel companies in the state. As a result, some Texas government funds will have to divest. Hegar claimed that these financial institutions are using ESG initiatives as a proxy for political...
