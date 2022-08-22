Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Fox 59
Special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan wrap up today’s show with a special edition of the Indy Now ‘Pup’ Quiz! Today is International Dog’s Day so our friend Allan the Dog joined in for this dog themed quiz. Play along at home to see if you know dog pop culture better than Jillian, Ryan, and Allan!
Fox 59
Hall & Oates, Cage the Elephant & more to play at All IN Music & Arts Festival Labor Day Weekend
All IN Music & Arts Festival is a brand new, world-class festival happening on Labor Day weekend in at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Featuring a unique, cross-pollination of timeless legends and the stars of today, All IN is poised to be THE end-of-summer blowout. The founder of the festival, Steve...
Fox 59
You can rent a bookstore on wheels, here’s how
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Worldschoolers is a book store on wheels that celebrates black culture! It is to bring excitement and engagement to reading! There are books for all ages that you can read and sit inside the bus-turned-store! There are also games, puzzles, and even socks to purchase!. Are...
Fox 59
Veterans Creative Arts Festival open today
INDIANAPOLIS – Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at Arts for Lawrence on August 24 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Over 30 pieces of art from among ten different categories will be exhibited. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through creative arts therapies and provides Veterans with the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in visual art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music.
Fox 59
Poochella: a dog-friendly festival!
INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event. Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine...
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
Fox 59
Satisfying & simple no cook dinners!
INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by to share the simple meals you can make at home without cooking!. To learn more about Kylee’s Kitchen visit KyleesKitchenBlog.com.
Fox 59
‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed escape room, pop up bar coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall. For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of...
Top 11 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 26-28
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 26 - 28, including Feast of Lanterns, Museum by Moonlight, and POOCHELLA.
tmpresale.com
Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Nov 18, 2022 – presale code
The Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience pre-sale passcode that we’ve received so many requests for is up and ready for our members! While this special presale offer exists, you can get tickets for Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience before the general public!!!. Right now is...
Featured adoptable pets for National Dog Day
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home. Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter […]
Fox 59
Hancock Flat 50 community bike ride and festival set for Saturday, August 27th in Greenfield
Do you feel like taking a bike ride with your family and hundreds of other Hoosiers? Maybe even attend a fun festival afterwards?. You can this Saturday, August 27th by participating in the Hancock Flat 50 community bike ride and festival. Coordinator Teri Gottschalk and steering Committee member, Andy Wilkins,...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 59
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
Fox 59
Danielle Parker shares denim trends ladies’ fashion ahead of the fall season
INDIANAPOLIS- It may not feel like it with the warm summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. Denim will be one of the trendiest things in your wardrobe. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall at Keystone was back in the studio to help us determine the best fit and styles from the GAP and J Crew for the ladies.
indyschild.com
11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis
It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
