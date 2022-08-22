ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Finnish ‘party’ PM Sanna Marin reveals result of drug test after twerking and grinding vids go viral

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE FINNISH prime minister has revealed the results of her drugs test after videos of her twerking and grinding on a night out went viral.

Sanna Marin, 36, was forced to deny she had taken drugs after the leaked videos led to calls from fellow Finnish MPs for her to be tested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTBnW_0hQu37Qk00
Finnish PM Sanna Marin was forced to deny taking drugs following leaked videos of her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRoxm_0hQu37Qk00
The 36-year-old is one of the youngest world leaders Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVj5I_0hQu37Qk00
In a later video, she was filmed 'grinding' on a Finnish pop star

Marin, known as the "party" PM for her more relaxed approach to government, took the test on Friday, paying for it herself, according to a government press release.

In a press conference last week, Marin said she had been drinking lightly on the night in question but had not taken drugs and was always in an appropriate condition to "lead the country".

On Monday, Marin's office announced that the PM had tested negative for drugs.

The drug test statement was signed by an occupational health doctor Paavo Halonen from Terveystalo, a private health company in Finland, the office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvL9w_0hQu37Qk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNezm_0hQu37Qk00

It follows a huffy response from her critics after Marin was filmed twerking at a wild party with a group of pals.

The video posted on social media shows Marin with Finnish singer Alma, rapper Petri Nygard as well as TV host Tinni Wikstrom, influencers and members of her own Social Democratic party.

The clip was then published online by the Finnish tabloid newspaper, Iltalehti, and shows Marin dancing, singing and drinking with pals in what appears to be an apartment.

At one stage someone off-camera refers to "powder gang", seen as alluding to cocaine, although Marin strenuously denied seeing any drugs at the bash.

Other social media users have said the party-goer was more likely referring to a popular Finnish alcoholic drink which sounds similar in Finnish to "powder gang".

Speaking to reporters last week, Marin denied using drugs at the bash and said she had "nothing to conceal or hide".

She announced she had taken a drug test after clips emerged of her dancing "intimately" with a male friend at a club.

The pal, popular Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta, insisted nothing had happened between himself and the married PM.

Marin also denied the claims of one reporter that the pop star had kissed her on the neck.

She said instead that the pal was talking to her and may have just kissed her on the cheek.

"I did nothing illegal," Marin told reporters in the Finnish capital Helsinki, the scene of the wild night out on August 6.

"Even in my teenage years, I have not used any kind of drugs."

I did nothing illegal

Marin's supporters have come out to defend the politician, dubbed the "coolest prime minister in the world" last week by German news site Bild.

One of the world's youngest leaders, Marin has made no secret of her love of going out with friends and has often been pictured at music festivals.

"I don't remember a single time that there was a sudden situation in the middle of the night to go to the State Council Palace," she said. "I think my ability to function was really good.

"There were no known meetings on the days I was partying."

And she also expressed her disappointment at the sharing of private videos online.

"I trust that people understand that leisure time and work time can be separated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPIXC_0hQu37Qk00
Marin's office revealed her drugs test had come back negative Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5r8x_0hQu37Qk00
In one video, a voice is heard making an apparent reference to cocaine Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vECi0_0hQu37Qk00
Marin married her long-term partner Markus Raikonnen in 2020 Credit: AP

The politician, who was voted in as prime minister in 2019 at the age of 34, added: "I hope that in the year 2022 it's accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties."

Some have even claimed that the leaking of the videos was part of a mission by Russia to discredit the PM, who has tried to get her country - which shares a land border with Russia - into NATO, to the fury of Vladimir Putin.

Finnish cybersecurity expert Petteri Jarvinen, quoted in the newspaper Iltalehti at the weekend, warned that Russia may have hacked the phone or social media accounts of someone close to the prime minister.

Women in Finland have also called out the supposed double standards faced by Marin as a young woman and mother in politics.

Hundreds have posted clips online of themselves dancing and partying in support of the PM with the hashtag "Solidarity with Sanna".

But gender studies professor Anu Koivunen at the University of Turku in Finland said she didn't believe gender was the major issue with the leaked video.

Instead, she said, the fact the video was leaked could be seen as a judgement lapse by the prime minister.

"That she didn't restrain herself in company where she cannot trust everyone in the room," she said. "I think that's the main issue at the moment."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Russia car bombing was ‘Mafia-style hit’ by Vlad as guru pal Dugin was becoming ‘too powerful’, says Putin foe

RUSSIAN spies tried to kill Vladimir Putin’s guru in a Mafia-style hit as they feared he was becoming too powerful, a leading expert and enemy of the Kremlin has said. Yuri Felshtinsky said the car bomb attack on Alexander Dugin, which killed his daughter, would have been backed by the Russian tyrant and was likely carried out by his GRU military intelligence forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sanna Marin
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
694K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy