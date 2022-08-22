Read full article on original website
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Fatal Disease Threatens Rabbit And Hare Population In Pennsylvania
Rabbits and hares face a severe threat as a fatal disease has made its way to Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, two captive rabbits from a facility in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2), one of the viruses that cause Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD).
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
2 Pennsylvania people infected with E. coli linked to Wendy's sandwiches
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six new cases of monkeypox are being reported in Delaware and a nationwide E. coli outbreak is tracking back to a fast-food chain. There's also a dramatic increase in advanced cervical cancer rates. First, Delaware now has 17 monkeypox cases. The state health department says the six new cases are all related to high-risk intimate contact among men. Delaware, like other states, says it's increasing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The state health department says the newly reported cases are in Sussex and New Castle Counties. The men infected range between the ages of 26 to 58. The virus...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.
Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Could Most Benefit from Easy-Breezy Energy Source
Pa. could greatly benefit from increasing its use of wind-powered energy generation.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania has great wind energy potential, but it is currently using only a fraction of what it could. A new Stacker report illustrated the gap.
How to pay for Pennsylvania's bridges? An open question
(The Center Square) – The defeat of PennDOT’s plan to toll bridges across the commonwealth ended one transportation battle, but it did not solve another question: how to pay for transportation infrastructure. The Senate Transportation Committee met on Wednesday to learn more about the issue. The goal, as...
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the Little League World Series finally ends
The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the title. Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
Does Yuengling Really Make Ice Cream?
If you went around and asked folks to name some famous U.S. breweries off the top of their head, you'd most likely get the usual answers of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Yuengling. But if you were to ask those same people to name a company that makes ice cream, you may not expect Yuengling to be on that same list.
