Pennsylvania State

Pocono Update

Fatal Disease Threatens Rabbit And Hare Population In Pennsylvania

Rabbits and hares face a severe threat as a fatal disease has made its way to Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, two captive rabbits from a facility in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2), one of the viruses that cause Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD).
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CBS Philly

2 Pennsylvania people infected with E. coli linked to Wendy's sandwiches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six new cases of monkeypox are being reported in Delaware and a nationwide E. coli outbreak is tracking back to a fast-food chain. There's also a dramatic increase in advanced cervical cancer rates. First, Delaware now has 17 monkeypox cases. The state health department says the six new cases are all related to high-risk intimate contact among men. Delaware, like other states, says it's increasing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine. The state health department says the newly reported cases are in Sussex and New Castle Counties. The men infected range between the ages of 26 to 58. The virus...
Mashed

Does Yuengling Really Make Ice Cream?

If you went around and asked folks to name some famous U.S. breweries off the top of their head, you'd most likely get the usual answers of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Yuengling. But if you were to ask those same people to name a company that makes ice cream, you may not expect Yuengling to be on that same list.
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
