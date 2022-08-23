2 teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck along I-610, Bellaire PD says

Two teenagers couldn't get away after they led police on a meandering chase halfway across Houston Monday afternoon.

At 12:45 p.m., Bellaire Police Department officers responded to a report from the city's automated license plate reader stationed along South Rice Avenue that a stolen vehicle from Beaumont was in the area.

When officers tried to pull over the white truck, it sped off.

The teenage suspects then led police on a chase along I-610 that ended in Houston's Greater East End, according to Bellaire PD Chief Onesimo Lopez.

The suspects drove the stolen truck into the side of the house owned by Alice Bautista at the corner of 65th Street near Navigation Boulevard. The homeowner was at work, but her daughter called her in a panic.

"She said, 'Mom, they plowed into the back of the house!' and I'm like, 'Who did?' And I had to leave work just to come here and see what kind of damage it was," Bautista said.

Harris County Pct. 1 deputies said they found the two suspects after the crash when a short foot chase pursued.

Deputies caught one suspect near the crash and the second suspect a short distance away, according to Lopez.

The two suspects were transported to the Bellaire City jail.

No injuries were reported.