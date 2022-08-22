Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend
Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
Bethesda, Silver Spring Streateries To Close After Labor Day
Two of Montgomery County’s four streateries will close after Labor Day, and county officials and business leaders are weighing what to do with the public spaces that have been reserved for pedestrians for nearly two years. The Newell Street streatery in Silver Spring and the Woodmont Avenue streatery in...
25newsnow.com
New restaurant, brewpub coming to Washington
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - An upscale restaurant and brewpub is coming to downtown Washington. It’s called The Grist Mill, and the City of Washington says the project is a combination of new construction, remodeling and repurposing of existing buildings on the Square and will include an upscale restaurant/brewpub, event space, rooftop bar and several modern residential units, according to a release.
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
Yellow Line to shut down in Alexandria this fall, WMATA details plan for helping commuters over 8 months
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Those who use Metro to commute between Virginia and D.C. are likely not looking forward to this fall. That's because, on Sept. 10, repairs will spur closures on the Yellow Line between Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza for about eight months. WMATA says the Yellow Line crossing...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
thezebra.org
BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
fairfaxcounty.gov
Lake Accotink Anniversary Party Offers Special 10 a.m. Early-Bird Entry
Be the first one there! Join our 60th Anniversary Party at 10 a.m. and enjoy an extra hour of fun at Lake Accotink Park this weekend. Due to increased community interest, anniversary activities will begin an hour earlier! Snag a parking space, be first in line and take advantage of this special opportunity to enjoy our amusements early in the day. The carousel and mini golf will now open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
