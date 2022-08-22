Read full article on original website
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
Workingman’s Friend gets another nod for having ‘top cheeseburger’ in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state. Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state. The […]
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Fox 59
Changes to High School Graduation Requirements Starting with Class of 2023
Parents of high schoolers, listen up! Starting with the class of 2023, the requirements to graduate have changed in Indiana. Hoosier students will need to do more to earn their diploma. Heidi Schellinger is the director of counseling for Indiana Connections Academy and the Career Academy. She joined FOX59 in...
WRBI Radio
SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend
Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
WIBC.com
Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
cbs4indy.com
Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
KRMG
3 Indiana college students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
3 Indiana college students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured Police said five people, all believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle. (NCD)
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
WIBC.com
NTSB: Weather May Have Played a Role in Crash of Plane That Took off from Indiana
METZ, WEST VIRGINIA–The National Transportation Safety Board thinks the pilot of a plane was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane crashed two weeks ago. Three people were killed. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. In a preliminary report issued Thursday,...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
