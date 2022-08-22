ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Football Teams#American Football#Sports#Noblesville#Southport#Mooresville#Triton Central#Tigers#Wildcats#Evansville Central#Adams Central#Chatard
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
WIBC.com

Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
WHIO Dayton

Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
WIBC.com

NTSB: Weather May Have Played a Role in Crash of Plane That Took off from Indiana

METZ, WEST VIRGINIA–The National Transportation Safety Board thinks the pilot of a plane was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane crashed two weeks ago. Three people were killed. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. In a preliminary report issued Thursday,...
My 1053 WJLT

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Magic 95.1

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy