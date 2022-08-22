Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Incumbent sheriff stresses transparency, community outreach; opponent eyes changes to staffing, interagency cooperation
LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.
laconiadailysun.com
David Nagel: Events at Gunstock represent the tip of a legislative iceberg that needs to change
I have chosen to seek election to represent Belknap County District 6 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Smith: MacFadzen liability to the good people of Belknap County
It has come to my attention that Mike MacFadzen is running for sheriff of Belknap County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
nhbr.com
16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million
In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
laconiadailysun.com
Ronnie Abbott: MacFadzen was out of line at Laconia Republican Committee meeting
After being referred to as intolerant and deceitful by Mike MacFadzen for nothing more than attending the Laconia Republican Committee meeting a few nights ago, I have decided to issue my own statement. MacFadzen for sheriff, your disgusting behavior that caused you to lose the votes of most of the people in attendance that night does not give you the right to lie, not only about your opponent, but about everyone else in attendance. Your poor attempt at lying to make yourself look better has now called into question the integrity of normal everyday citizens who were only there to ask questions of the candidates and learn who they may or may not want to vote for. Also, on a personal level the lies in your statement also had people questioning my own business integrity, as you lied about photos being allowed simply to make everyone look shadier. I asked you to clear that up and you have instead chosen to keep that lie, along with all the rest of the lies in your statement. If you have any personal integrity left, I implore you to delete the untruthful false statement and issue an immediate apology to all that you have affected with your attempt to cover up your own wrongdoing. Not only were you out of line with the way you acted, but you also took away the voters' chance to ask our own questions. You already know that you are not voting for him, so being selfish and taking away our time to ask questions is another thing that you should add to your apology.
businessnhmagazine.com
Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH
SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
NHPR
Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
Two military planes were forced to make emergency landings on Tuesday — one at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington, the other in New Jersey —including a refueler craft carrying seven staff members of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, who were onboard for an orientation flight.
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit
A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
laconiadailysun.com
Susan Wiley: Follow all environmental laws in placement of gas station in Effingham
With hundreds of lakes, ponds, and thousands of miles of streams and rivers, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is charged with protecting our water and other natural resources. It shocks me that a current NH legislator, Rep. Mark McConkey, is actively working to find an avenue to waive NH and local laws protecting water and wetlands in order to place a gasoline station in Effingham on an aquifer, an aquifer serving 14 area communities. It was 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon’s era, the Clean Water Act was signed into law. This act was established not only to protect our drinking water and human health, but also to protect aquatic life, and our natural and recreational resources. The NH House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, the State Environment and Agriculture Committee, and many state representatives, planning boards' members, and elected town officials have spent decades working on appropriate regulation to protect our natural resources. I am told the gasoline project began work to install underground storage tanks without following the established guidelines and laws. How can this happen?
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
laconiadailysun.com
Jan Face-Glassman: Voters have opportunity to reclaim the Belknap County Republican Party
Sept. 13, Belknap County voters have the opportunity to reclaim the Belknap County Republican Party.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple travels to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts, meets family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The war in Ukraine rages on as the Russian invasion moves into its sixth month Wednesday on Ukraine’s independence day. Christina Pasicznyk Vogel, of the Ukrainian church in Manchester, just returned from the country while on a mission to help those in need. “We were...
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith Historical Society to host Open House on Sept. 6
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine). The event will take place at the museum located at 45 Main St. in Meredith Village. Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to drop by to see the renovated museum, check out the collection and to see our new exhibits.” Society directors will be available to address questions about town history that may be of interest.
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara Gendron, 79
BRISTOL — Barbara Gendron, 79, of Bristol passed away August 18, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born September 23, 1942 in Bristol to the late parents Oscar Gendron and Barbara (Tucker) Gendron.
Comments / 0