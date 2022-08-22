Westchester County is leading all counties in New York in using a new American Rescue Plan program to keep our most vulnerable families and individuals from homelessness. Westchester has helped nearly 200 individuals and families find leases for permanent homes through the federal Emergency Housing Voucher program. That's more than any other county in the state, including all of New York City. Since the program got underway last November, 195 Westchester households have moved in to permanent housing or are scheduled to move in by September 1.

