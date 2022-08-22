Read full article on original website
NPR Police searching for suspect that stole motorcycle from business
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - New Port Richey Police are searching for a person that stole a motorcycle from a business Thursday morning. According to detectives, an unknown subject approached a motorcycle that was parked at Venom Custom Choppers on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey and was curiously looking around it. The subject walked around the motorcycle, stopped and stared at it for a while, then sat on the motorcycle and backed it up.
Hernando K-9 Maxx Helps Apprehend Hiding Suspect in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, FLA - A suspect wanted on felony warrants was captured Thursday evening after being bit by a Hernando Sheriff K-9 while being arrested. According to the Hernando Sheriff's office, a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill Thursday evening when he observed a known wanted subject, Steven Jones DOB/12-18-1986, walking in the area.
Four-legged family member rescued and revived from structure fire
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning at 5013 Terrace Club Lane. Fire dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call at 10:38 this morning from a caller reporting a fire in the apartment next to theirs. HCFR’s Engine 14 was the first arriving unit and said smoke was coming from the first-floor apartment. Engine 14 stretched a hose line into the building, initiating an aggressive interior attack. The fire was reported out just 10 minutes after Engine 14 arrived on the scene, limiting the blaze to the kitchen where it started.
Southbound I-75 exit to SR 56 to be closed tonight
WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA- Southbound I-75 exit to SR 56 to be closed tonightWesley Chapel, FL -- The southbound I-75 Exit 275 ramp to SR 56 may be closed between 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 and 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, weather permitting. Detour Route to SR 56: Use Exit 279...
Tunnel to Towers announces fall 5K Run and Walks in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, Stephen Siller, whose mission is to honor and support first responders and the military, announced plans to hold two Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walks and one Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb in three counties across Tampa Bay.
