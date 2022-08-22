ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s to launch twist of popular Big Mac this month – see where it’ll be available

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AFTER a successful pilot run in the United Kingdom, McDonald is planning to introduce a new Big Mac to select American locations.

The Chicken Big Mac will be available at limited McDonald's restaurants in the Miami area starting in late August, the company confirmed.

Compared to its beef counterpart, this sandwich comes with nearly the same ingredients, except burger patties are swapped for tempura chicken patties.

The chicken sandwich will also come with lettuce, pickles, American cheese and Big Mac sauce like the original burger.

Unlike the original, the Chicken Big Mac does not come with onions.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," a McDonald's USA spokesperson told The Sun.

The Big Mac debuted in the US in 1967 and has been an iconic fast food item for decades since.

It's unclear exactly when Chicken Big Macs will be available in Miami, or how long they'll remain on menus.

As of now, McDonald's has no definite plans to roll out the sandwich to any other American restaurants.

"While not everything we test makes it on our US menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," a spokesperson said.

Previous chicken sandwich trial runs

McDonald's found overwhelming success when it rolled out the Chicken Big Mac for a limited time earlier this year in the UK.

The sandwich was supposed to be available from February 1 through March 15.

However, the company announced on Twitter that it was sold out by February 11.

A spokesperson told The Sun in February that the company "simply [could] not keep up" with the high demand for the sandwich.

Customers had to pay about 50 cents more for the chicken version than the beef Big Mac, so US shoppers may see a similar surcharge.

The sandwich may be new to the UK and US but was available in other countries as far back as five years ago.

McDonald's customers in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Dubai were able to get their hands on Chicken Big Macs in 2017, according to Refinery29.

We also explained everything you need to know about McDonald's' recent collaboration with Pokémon.

And a TikTok user showed how to get a Big Mac duplicate for nearly half the price.

Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

Best pet cooling mats 2022

WHEN it starts to warm up outside, our beloved four-legged friends really feel the heat - so the best pet cooling mats are worth shopping for to keep your furry companion happy. Cooling mats work to cool an overheated pet down and also provide a nice space for them to...
PET SERVICES
