Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

Is Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner's slide the prettiest play in baseball?

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL play in Major League Baseball exists because its practitioner embraced a long-held axiom: Form follows function. Once upon a time, Trea Turner was a habitual head-first slider, his fingers and wrists and shoulders exposed to all the obstacles that exist when a man launches himself toward stationary objects. As he continued to play -- and to watch teammates and opponents alike get hurt -- he couldn't abide the risk. There had to be a better way, a safer way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ESPN

Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring. Note: This file...
MLB
ESPN

As Arte Moreno prepares to sell the Angels, he leaves behind a complicated legacy

Four weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels' baseball operations department had come to a consensus: The team had reached an ideal window to trade Shohei Ohtani. The greatest two-way player in baseball history will be eligible for free agency in the fall of 2023, so some other teams communicated to the Angels that they would be open to trades -- and willing to include their very best prospects. The view around the industry was that the ensuing bidding might've netted a return that would be similar to what the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto. Maybe more, because Ohtani would've filled lineup and rotation holes for two pennant races before his free agency.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. The Orioles appear to be giving Urias a routine breather. Rougned Odor will shift to third base while Terrin Vavra starts on second base and bats fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jorge Mateo
ESPN

Cardinals' Goldschmidt has 2 HR, 5 RBIs in 8-3 win over Cubs

CHICAGO --  Paul Goldschmidt slugged his 32nd and 33rd homers to highlight a five-RBI performance and position himself in the Triple Crown discussion, helping the St. Louis Cardinals roll to an 8-3 win Thursday over the Chicago Cubs. Goldschmidt increased his NL-leading RBI total to 105 and also leads...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Angels 1B Walsh goes on IL with thoracic outlet syndrome

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh went on the 60-day injured list on Thursday due to thoracic outlet syndrome on his left side. Walsh has struggled this season offensively, hitting .215 with 15 homers and 44 RBI in 118 games. Angels head athletic trainer...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Phils pitcher Wheeler on 15-day IL with forearm tendinitis

PHILADELPHIA --  Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was put on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, a move that came three hours after Philadelpia announced slugger Bryce Harper was set to return from a broken thumb. Wheeler, 32, is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA in 23 starts....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles

Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Top Orioles Pick Already Has His First Promotion

Baseball runs strong in the Holliday family. Matt Holliday was one of baseball’s most durable players for 15 years, winning a World Series, earning seven All-Star selections, a Batting Title, and four Silver Slugger Awards. His son, Jackson Holliday, was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

QB Brissett to start Browns' preseason finale against Bears

CLEVELAND --  Jacoby Brissett will finally make his delayed debut for the Browns. The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland's starter while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears. Brissett has yet to see any action...
BROWNS, IL
ESPN

NWSL Players Association files grievance against league over free agency for 22 players

The NWSL Players Association has filed a grievance over the league's denial of free agency to 22 players, the union said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the NWSL announced that at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 26, the free agency window will open for the first time. The mechanism for free agency was included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the first in league history, that was ratified on Feb. 1.
NFL

