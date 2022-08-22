New Zealand and Argentina are looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other in Christchurch this morning.The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal victory over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it,...

