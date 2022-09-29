ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Cities With the Largest Millennial Renter Wage Gap

Filterbuy
The country’s median rent has grown by an inflation-adjusted 25% since 2014, while the median hourly employee earnings increased by only 6% over the same span. And for the millennial generation, currently aged 26 to 41, this gap between rents and wages can be especially difficult: 27.2% of millennials in the U.S. are renters, a larger proportion than any other generation. But in some parts of the country, rental units remain relatively affordable. Researchers calculated the percentage difference between the median wage for millennial renters and the median wage necessary to afford a one-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of wages on rent. Metros and states were then ranked accordingly.

