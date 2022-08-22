TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the month of September, you can get paid to pick red pine cones and turn them in to help replant Michigan forests. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says from Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel of red pine cones will earn you $100.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO