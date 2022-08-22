ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Nearly $51 mil awarded to county jail renovations and construction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly $51 million in grant funding has been made available to support construction, renovation and other infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s county jails, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith and DeWine announced this on...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak. According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported. 84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

$1000 grants available for students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Back to School: Schools facing staffing shortages

There's a one-stop shop in Ohio that can help districts get resources, guidance, and even funding for security needs. Intersection of politics and education: Critical Race Theory. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Some parents say they want a say in what their children learn in school, while teachers say politicians are...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Michigan DNR: earn $100 by picking red pine cones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the month of September, you can get paid to pick red pine cones and turn them in to help replant Michigan forests. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says from Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel of red pine cones will earn you $100.
MICHIGAN STATE

