Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Nearly $51 mil awarded to county jail renovations and construction
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly $51 million in grant funding has been made available to support construction, renovation and other infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s county jails, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith and DeWine announced this on...
13abc.com
CDC identifies more people ill in E. coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CCD has identified more people who have become ill from the E. coli outbreak. According to the CDC, since the last update on Aug. 19, 47 more E. coli illnesses have been reported. 84 people have been infected with the outbreak of E. coli and...
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
13abc.com
Three-month-old puppy is the newest member of a local fire department
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department has a new member. She’s three-months-old and works for treats and play time. The Labrador Retriever pup is in training to be a specialized search dog. Her name is Applesauce, or Apple for short. Shelbie Flegal is Apple’s owner and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
13abc.com
Back to School: Schools facing staffing shortages
There's a one-stop shop in Ohio that can help districts get resources, guidance, and even funding for security needs. Intersection of politics and education: Critical Race Theory. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Some parents say they want a say in what their children learn in school, while teachers say politicians are...
13abc.com
Michigan DNR: earn $100 by picking red pine cones
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the month of September, you can get paid to pick red pine cones and turn them in to help replant Michigan forests. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says from Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel of red pine cones will earn you $100.
Comments / 0