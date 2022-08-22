Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: 1 key move that you can see in ‘every good golf swing’
If you’ve found yourself on GOLF.com, you’ve probably heard of the term weight shift by now. It happens in every golfer’s swing, no matter their level. Get it wrong, and it won’t just cost you power — it’ll make you more inconsistent, too. In...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake
ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
Golf Digest
Get longer off the tee with this 10-minute leg workout
To generate more power in your swing, you need to build a strong and stable lower body. This 10-minute workout from Andrea Doddato, one of Golf Digest’s Top 50 Fitness Trainers, will help you develop a more efficient and explosive swing. How it works. Doddato’s circuit is a super...
Golf Digest
The Omega European Masters might have the strangest hole-in-one prize in golf history
Think about all the hole-in-one-prizes in golf. BMW convertibles, free domestic beers at the 19th hole, the satisfaction that comes with achieving a personal milestone after years of hard work and trauma. Now throw all those right out the window. The Omega European Masters is changing the game this year, w aith totally new ace award that might well go down as the strangest in golf history:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
LIV Golfers Not Welcome If They Come Crawling Back
Jay Monahan eliminated any question of that today.
Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship
More than half of the 2022 Tour Championship field can break Tiger Woods' season earnings record this week. The post Tiger Woods’ $22.9 Million Season Earnings Record Is in Serious Jeopardy at the Tour Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Iowa Little Leaguer claims ESPN is fixing LLWS game, has seen one too many movies
The more you watch it, the more you realize how tainted the Little League World Series has become. The fact we are now using video replay for a game between 11- and 12-year-olds just doesn't feel right. The fact that volunteer umpires have to deal with MLB-umpire level scrutiny is a sign the whole thing has gone a little too far.
Golf.com
The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do
If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s response to PGA Tour’s changes? One sentence — for now.
Jordan Spieth, in light of a host of changes to the PGA Tour’s schedule and how it pays its players, was asked whether the announcements would have come without LIV Golf, the controversial, Saudi-backed series. He admitted it was an impetus. “Well, I think certainly it’s impossible to not...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
Golf.com
Pros who missed Tour Championship still get these huge FedEx Cup bonuses
There’s some crazy money being thrown around at the Tour Championship this week, with $18 million going to the FedEx Cup champion, $6.5 million to the runner-up and, well, you get the picture — there’s lots of money to be had. But although the players who qualified...
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Georgia
When most golfers think of "golf in Georgia," their imagination understandably travels to Augusta, Ga., down Washington Road and through Amen Corner. Yes, Augusta National is the most well-known course—not just in Georgia but the entire country. But golf in Georgia is about much more than the home of the Masters.
Golf.com
‘The 18 weirdest holes I’ve ever seen you play’: Inside Rory McIlroy’s bizarre day
Rory McIlroy had just gotten home in two on the par-5 18th at East Lake Golf Club, when John Wood relayed a story. The longtime caddie-turned TV analyst had just overheard McIlroy’s bagman during Thursday’s Tour Championship first round, and Harry Diamond had summed things up better than anyone.
Comments / 2