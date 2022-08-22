ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Chelsea submit bid for long-term transfer target Arsen Zakharyan — report

Chelsea’s interest in Dynamo Moscow prodigy Arsen Zakharyan dates back to last summer, when we were just “monitoring” the young midfielder, but the “teenage magician” certainly fits the m.o. of the new ownership as well. Thus, he could be the next highly talented prospect to sign with Chelsea this summer, joining the likes of Carney Chukmueka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.
SB Nation

Following Sunderland, the old school way

Having spent most of Saturday out of the house, it was only when I got back indoors that I found out that the worst had happened – our patchy WiFi had finally given up the ghost altogether and we’d be without internet until an engineer was available on Monday.
SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Lampard wants more intensity from his side

Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SB Nation

Champions League – Who Could Manchester City Face?

The Champions League is almost upon us and the draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday evening. As usual, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the draw from 4.30 on Thursday. The blues are looking to win the competition for the first time, after losing...
SB Nation

Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
SB Nation

Mateo Kovačić feeling ‘good to go’ for Chelsea after knee injury

Mateo Kovačić has been a full participant in training this week, including in Tuesday’s open training at Stamford Bridge, and that has given hope for the 28-year-old midfielder to make his season debut this Saturday as we take on Leicester City. Kova has missed most of preseason...
SB Nation

Fosse Posse Roundtable: Hold or Sell?

Yesterday, Leicester City fans were hoping for a big, mood boosting win. Instead, this. To follow up on the disappointment, Brendan Rogders confirmed that Chelsea has made another bid for Wesley Fofana (as ever, well under the asking price) and it had been rejected. That could either be an added...
SB Nation

MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 1-4 Aston Villa

In my view there were a number of really strong performances against an expensively assembled Aston Villa team boasting some big names and talented players. Bolton Wanderers more than held their own for 45 minutes, and were somewhat unfortunate not to be ahead at the break. However, for me one...
SB Nation

Official: Guro Reiten signs new Chelsea contract

After her best season in Chelsea Blue yet, Guro Reiten has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, good through 2025. The 28-year-old Norway international has become an increasingly important part of Emma Hayes’ squad over the past three years, and should continue to play a key role even a summer that’s seen several significant signings arrive at the club.
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
SB Nation

Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start

Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
SB Nation

Tottenham drawn away to Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup Third Round

The draw for the third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup was held today, and Tottenham Hotspur’s opponent should be a very familiar one — it’s the same team they’re scheduled to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Spurs were drawn away to Nottingham Forest in the draw, and will visit the City Ground.
SB Nation

WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
