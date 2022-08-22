Read full article on original website
Chelsea submit bid for long-term transfer target Arsen Zakharyan — report
Chelsea’s interest in Dynamo Moscow prodigy Arsen Zakharyan dates back to last summer, when we were just “monitoring” the young midfielder, but the “teenage magician” certainly fits the m.o. of the new ownership as well. Thus, he could be the next highly talented prospect to sign with Chelsea this summer, joining the likes of Carney Chukmueka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.
Following Sunderland, the old school way
Having spent most of Saturday out of the house, it was only when I got back indoors that I found out that the worst had happened – our patchy WiFi had finally given up the ghost altogether and we’d be without internet until an engineer was available on Monday.
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Lampard wants more intensity from his side
Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
Champions League – Who Could Manchester City Face?
The Champions League is almost upon us and the draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday evening. As usual, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the draw from 4.30 on Thursday. The blues are looking to win the competition for the first time, after losing...
Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men
It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
Mateo Kovačić feeling ‘good to go’ for Chelsea after knee injury
Mateo Kovačić has been a full participant in training this week, including in Tuesday’s open training at Stamford Bridge, and that has given hope for the 28-year-old midfielder to make his season debut this Saturday as we take on Leicester City. Kova has missed most of preseason...
Roker Roundtable: How excited are you about Jewison Bennette, ahead of his arrival at Sunderland?
Of course I’m excited - every signing excites me! Well, unless it’s Callum McFadzean... Weirdly, this feels like a seminal moment for the club, as it marks a return to signing players from overseas who nobody has heard of, which is something that just doesn’t happen when you are in the third tier.
Chelsea want ‘close to €44m’ for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam — report
Hakim Ziyech’s proposed return to Ajax Amsterdam is running into several complications, and not just because it’s supposedly predicated on the transfer of Antony to Manchester United, which hasn’t happened yet. According to Telegraaf and VI, Chelsea want “close” to the €44m we paid two years ago,...
Liverpool’s Champions League Group “A Proper, Proper Challenge” Says Klopp
The new Champions League campaign started preparations on Thursday with the draw for the upcoming group stages. Liverpool’s men were drawn against Ajax, Rangers, and Napoli from the four pots, with the meeting against Rangers being the first time the two sides will have played against each other competitively.
Fosse Posse Roundtable: Hold or Sell?
Yesterday, Leicester City fans were hoping for a big, mood boosting win. Instead, this. To follow up on the disappointment, Brendan Rogders confirmed that Chelsea has made another bid for Wesley Fofana (as ever, well under the asking price) and it had been rejected. That could either be an added...
MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 1-4 Aston Villa
In my view there were a number of really strong performances against an expensively assembled Aston Villa team boasting some big names and talented players. Bolton Wanderers more than held their own for 45 minutes, and were somewhat unfortunate not to be ahead at the break. However, for me one...
Official: Guro Reiten signs new Chelsea contract
After her best season in Chelsea Blue yet, Guro Reiten has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, good through 2025. The 28-year-old Norway international has become an increasingly important part of Emma Hayes’ squad over the past three years, and should continue to play a key role even a summer that’s seen several significant signings arrive at the club.
Anthony Patterson has never let Sunderland down - he has earned his status as #1!
Against Sheffield United last Wednesday, as Sunderland fought hard to draw level after playing for over sixty minutes with ten men, the ball fell to Oli McBurnie following a swift counter-attack - and at that moment it felt for all the world as though a third Blades goal was coming.
Match Report: Stockport County 0 - 0 Leicester City (LCFC advance 3-1 on penalties)
Stockport County held Leicester City to a draw on Tuesday night in Cheshire, but the Foxes were able to advance on penalties with Daniel Iversen making three saves and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall burying the decisive shot. Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes also scored with their efforts from the spot. Pretty sure...
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start
Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
Tottenham drawn away to Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup Third Round
The draw for the third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup was held today, and Tottenham Hotspur’s opponent should be a very familiar one — it’s the same team they’re scheduled to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Spurs were drawn away to Nottingham Forest in the draw, and will visit the City Ground.
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
