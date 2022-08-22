ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Halbert goes to Jamaica, Comptroller says she's 'AWOL'

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian

 4 days ago

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica as her office begins a one-week shutdown to the public in order to clear up a backlog of work.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office announced Monday, Aug. 22, it has confirmed Halbert’s departure for Jamaica.

“The clerk’s trip shows a lack of leadership and concern for her staff who are left to address the backlog without her presence in the office,” John Dunn, director of communications for the comptroller’s office, said in an emailed statement.

Wanda Halbert

“It also shows a lack of respect for the citizens of Shelby County who are forgoing many of the clerk’s services this week in hopes that she is addressing her office’s deficiencies during the closure.”

Comptroller Jason Mumpower, whose office announced last week he would begin consulting with other state officials on a call by Shelby County Commissioners to investigate the clerk’s office, also said the trip to Jamaica “shows that her apologies were meaningless.”

“Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness,” Mumpower said. “The clerk is AWOL (absent without leave) while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”

The statement stops short of the comptroller indicating the state will step in and take action.

Last week, Dunn said the decision by Halbert to close the office to the public this week and a week in September was “unusual.”

But he also indicated clerks are allowed to set the hours for their offices as long as the work gets done in an efficient and timely manner.

When asked about a possible state takeover of the office, Dunn told The Daily Memphian by email: “We have a meeting with other stakeholders, including the Department of Revenue, later this week to discuss what, if any, action the state can take in terms of assisting the clerk’s office.”

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Mick Wright was among those reacting on social media.

The clerk’s office has been dealing with a backlog of thousands of auto license plates and tags since April.

Halbert says that backlog has been caught up but that her office would close to the public to deal with other backlogs in other areas that built up as her office was dealing with the plates and tags.

Nashville reporter Ian Round contributed to this story.

