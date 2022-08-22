“I’ve been here, I know what this program is all about and I know what this program can do.”–new #Gamecocks Associate Head Coach Monte Lee (AUDIO)

Charleston Southern faces a challenging start to the 2022 season. In their first four games, there are a pair of Southern Conference teams coming to Buccaneer Field (Western Carolina and Furman), and there are road trips to NC State and Eastern Kentucky. So, coach Autry Denson will have his hands full in getting his team off to a positive start. But Denson is nothing but positive all the time and feels he has a team that can improve on last season’s 4-6 overall mark and make a run for the Big South Championship.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO