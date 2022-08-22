“I’ve been here, I know what this program is all about and I know what this program can do.”–new #Gamecocks Associate Head Coach Monte Lee (AUDIO)

Read full article on original website
sportstalksc.com
Palmetto Pigskin Tour: Charleston Southern University (AUDIO)
Charleston Southern faces a challenging start to the 2022 season. In their first four games, there are a pair of Southern Conference teams coming to Buccaneer Field (Western Carolina and Furman), and there are road trips to NC State and Eastern Kentucky. So, coach Autry Denson will have his hands full in getting his team off to a positive start. But Denson is nothing but positive all the time and feels he has a team that can improve on last season’s 4-6 overall mark and make a run for the Big South Championship.
thedanielislandnews.com
Bishop England football blanks Porter-Gaud in muddy, Monday night finish
The Bishop England High School football team defeated Porter-Gaud 29-0 Monday night at Jack Cantey Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was put on hold because of inclement weather with the Bishops leading 8-0 with 7:17 to play in the first quarter. It was a case of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
foodgressing.com
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins
It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
WOKV.com
Brawl at Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina leads to at least 2 arrests
Brawl at Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina leads to at least 2 arrests Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said. (NCD)
Holly Hill golf course rezoning request advances, some residents oppose
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is advancing a request to rezone the Holly Hill golf course into a residential subdivision. Some residents are in opposition to this proposed development. “This whole community plays golf there and we have members from across the state. I hate to see...
holycitysinner.com
Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed
The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
live5news.com
Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
Why are crews repaving sections of I-26 again?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) initiated a repaving project along a busy stretch of I-26 in North Charleston last year – so why are they repaving the same section of interstate again in 2022? SCDOT’s contractor worked last summer and fall to resurface the existing asphalt between the […]
Police: Coast Guard member arrested in SC for stealing, pawning items
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the United States Coast Guard is behind bars after he allegedly stole and pawned items from the North Charleston base, according to a report. Kyle Owens (33) is charged with obtaining goods under false pretense, jail records show. A report reads that North Charleston Police responded to […]
