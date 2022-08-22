ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

“I’ve been here, I know what this program is all about and I know what this program can do.”–new #Gamecocks Associate Head Coach Monte Lee (AUDIO)

By Phil Kornblut
sportstalksc.com
 3 days ago
sportstalksc.com

Palmetto Pigskin Tour: Charleston Southern University (AUDIO)

Charleston Southern faces a challenging start to the 2022 season. In their first four games, there are a pair of Southern Conference teams coming to Buccaneer Field (Western Carolina and Furman), and there are road trips to NC State and Eastern Kentucky. So, coach Autry Denson will have his hands full in getting his team off to a positive start. But Denson is nothing but positive all the time and feels he has a team that can improve on last season’s 4-6 overall mark and make a run for the Big South Championship.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”

Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
CHARLESTON, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes

The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
foodgressing.com

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins

It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Monte Lee
Mark Kingston
Ray Tanner
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
#Coaching#Baseball Coach#College Of Charleston#Gamecocks#College Baseball#Usc#Tigers
holycitysinner.com

Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed

The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are crews repaving sections of I-26 again?

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) initiated a repaving project along a busy stretch of I-26 in North Charleston last year – so why are they repaving the same section of interstate again in 2022? SCDOT’s contractor worked last summer and fall to resurface the existing asphalt between the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

