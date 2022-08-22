Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code,...
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12
Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. “We...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0