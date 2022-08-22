ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain

LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
LANSING, MI
WRAL News

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
City
Union, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Auburn, AL
Government
City
Auburn, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
WRAL News

Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WRAL News

Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Labor Union#General Electric#Ge Aviation#Iue Cwa#The Associated Press
WRAL News

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12

Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy