WilmingtonBiz
84 Lumber To Double Its Wilmington Footprint
Wholesale lumber supplier 84 Lumber is in the process of planning an expansion at its location off Blue Clay Road. In June, 84 Lumber signed a new lease with the Wilmington International Airport for additional land in its ILM Business Park. The added 10.8 acres will roughly double the company’s current setup at ILM and allow the airport to net an additional $202,292 annually.
WilmingtonBiz
In Downtown Wilmington, Genesis Block Moving To Common Desk
A business development services company based in Wilmington is moving from one downtown location to another. Genesis Block, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial couple Tracey and Girard Newkirk to support fledgling companies, was leasing office, coworking and event space at 20 Wrights Aly. "Beginning in September we will be transitioning...
WilmingtonBiz
For Carolina Beach Mixed-use Project, Developers Refining The Details
Developers gathered community input this week about the look of a mixed-use project coming soon to Carolina Beach. The Proximity at Carolina Beach by Cape Fear Development is expected to include apartments, offices and other commercial space, including retail establishments and restaurants on vacant property at Lake Park Boulevard and St. Joseph Street.
WilmingtonBiz
Office Move: United Way Relocates From Oleander Drive To Downtown Wilmington
United Way of the Cape Fear Area recently moved to downtown Wilmington from Oleander Drive. The nonprofit organization, which raises money to support other nonprofits with an emphasis on health, financial stability and education, is now located at 127 Grace St. Moving the organization downtown is something CEO Tommy Taylor...
WilmingtonBiz
New International Trade Group Forms In Southeast NC Region
An international trade organization has set up a new chapter in the area. The North Carolina World Trade Association announced it has established a Southeast Chapter that is designed to serve the Wilmington, Fayetteville and Greenville regions. The NCWTA’s mission "is to promote growth of trade between North Carolina and...
WilmingtonBiz
New Greek Restaurant Nears Completion In Lumina Station
A celebrated Triangle-area restaurateur is preparing to open his first Wilmington establishment. Kipos Hellenic Cuisine, the first venture of Giorgios Hospitality Group (GHG) outside the Triangle area, occupies the space at 1900 Eastwood Road that formerly housed 1900 Restaurant & Lounge. The new Lumina Station restaurant is a riff on owner Giorgios Bakatsias’ popular Kipos Greek Taverna in Chapel Hill, with many of the same favorites on the menu but with what the company calls “an intentional focus on the sea.”
WilmingtonBiz
Brunswick Beer And Cider Eyes October Opening In Leland
Lelanders have long-awaited their first brewery. In just over a month, locals can expect to sip on Leland-crafted brews for the first time, saving them a trip across the bridge. Brunswick Beer and Cider aims to open on Oct. 1, according to owner Jud Watkins. The true opening date is...
WilmingtonBiz
Pizzeria Aims For Bigger Slice Of The Downtown Market
A pizzeria in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District is upping its game. Pizzeria Don Luca, at 1215 N. Fourth St., now offers online ordering and delivery within a 5-mile radius of the eatery. And, after starting out as a dinner-only establishment, it’s now aiming for the lunch crowd. “We...
