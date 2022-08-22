A celebrated Triangle-area restaurateur is preparing to open his first Wilmington establishment. Kipos Hellenic Cuisine, the first venture of Giorgios Hospitality Group (GHG) outside the Triangle area, occupies the space at 1900 Eastwood Road that formerly housed 1900 Restaurant & Lounge. The new Lumina Station restaurant is a riff on owner Giorgios Bakatsias’ popular Kipos Greek Taverna in Chapel Hill, with many of the same favorites on the menu but with what the company calls “an intentional focus on the sea.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO