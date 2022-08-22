The Fishers Tigers opened the 2022 home season as they hosted the Pike Red Devils. Pike dominated the first half and much of the 3rd quarter but the Tigers hung around and finally took the lead with just over 10 minutes to go. The Tigers rushing game ran for over 130 yards led by 85 for Khobie Martin. Lucas Minns finished with 199 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. The Tigers defense was strong all night and forced 3 turnovers on the night.

FISHERS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO