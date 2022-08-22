Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Ocean City Today
Ocean City avoiding saltwater intrusion — for now
Ocean City’s location, nestled neatly on the coast between the ocean and bay, clearly has advantages that attract thousands of residents and millions of tourists. But the saltwater in the crashing waves and lapping surf pose a systemwide threat that has had detrimental effects on the drinking water at other coastal communities, and locally, keeps public works staff on their toes.
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
tourcounsel.com
Beautiful Pebbly Beach in California
Pebbly Beach, on Catalina Island, is just around the corner from the town of the same name. It is one of the most popular sites for snorkeling, and it is one of the places where you will probably see more tourist boats with a glass bottom (for the contemplation of the seabed), leaving from the arm of the sea (green port) and the Sandy beaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Michigan (with Map & Photos)
The skyline of Detroit, the largest city in Michigan. Michigan is a state in the Midwestern regions of the United States. The state of Michigan is the tenth most populous state in the United States. The largest city is Detroit, while the capital is Lansing. It has a population of 9,922,576. They are 76% White, 14.2% African American, 2.4% Asian American, 2.3% White Hispanic, and 2.3% Multiracial. Michigan is the 13th largest economy in the US with a gross state product of $417.306 billion in 2014. The unemployment rate is 5%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
The Dispatch
Tram Supervisors Lauded For Boardwalk Fire Actions
OCEAN CITY – Two Boardwalk tram supervisors were recognized this month for their heroic actions in averting potential disaster when a fire broke out last month in the basement of a downtown Boardwalk apartment building. Around 10 p.m., July 12, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a...
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Winner claims $2.2 million Multi-Match jackpot after buying ticket in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A $6 quick-pick Multi-Match ticket did the trick for a loyal Lottery player, who won the jackpot in the August 18 drawing. The annuity value that night was $2.2 million, and the winner decided to take the $1.6 million cash option. He is the second player to win a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: NJSP RESCUE 11 PASSENGERS FROM SINKING BOAT
On August 14, several troopers rescued 11 passengers from a sinking vessel in Point Pleasant, Ocean County. At approximately 4:24p.m., Sergeant First Class Christopher Kochman, along with Troopers Michael Sugzda, Kristofer Buonomo, Francis Morris, and Luke Drazdik of Point Pleasant Station observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
Comments / 0