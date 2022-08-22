ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in multiple San Francisco burglaries arrested

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189U6Q_0hQtUagB00

PIX Now 10:51

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday announced the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries committed across the city since June.

The first incident was reported on June 14 in the Bayview neighborhood. Officers responded to the 2300 block of 3rd Street and met with the victim who said an unknown suspect broke into their business while it was closed. The victim said the suspect initially stole a safe, returning later with two additional suspects to steal other items, including a cash register.

(CBS)

The second incident was reported on the morning of July 31 at a business on the 1400 block of Haight Street. Police met with the victim who said an unknown suspect broke into the business while it was closed, stealing a cash register and lottery tickets. The third incident targeted a business in Chinatown on the 600 block of Grant Street early the morning of August 4. Officers were called to a possible burglary in progress at 2:15 a.m., but the unknown suspect was gone when police arrived. The business owner told police the suspect had stolen a cash register while the business was closed.

The San Francisco Police Department Burglary Detail led the investigations, obtaining surveillance video from security cameras for all three incidents and eventually identifying the suspect the robberies as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai. Investigators developed probable cause and arrested Masaniai on the 100 block of Turk Street last Thursday. Police also excecuted a search warrant on Masaniai's residence at that time.

Masaniai was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on three counts each of burglary and vandalism in addition to one count of possession of burglary tools. While an arrest has been made in the burglaries, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incidents or any additional burglaries Masaniai might be connected to is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle. This vehicle was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacifica Police arrest pair suspected in retail thefts

PACIFICA – Two San Francisco residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of retail thefts in Pacifica and South San Francisco, police said.Around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard on reports of a theft. An employee told police that a woman was in the process of stealing merchandise and that a man was waiting in front.When police arrived, they found the man standing in front of the business. A short time later, the woman walked out of the store while officers were still there.Both suspects were then arrested.Investigators determined that the pair are also suspected of stealing merchandise from a business on Gellert Boulevard in neighboring South San Francisco just before the incident in Pacifica. Police said stolen merchandise from both thefts were recovered and returned to the respective stores.The first suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lourdes Castillanos of San Francisco was arrested on shoplifting and criminal conspiracy. The second suspect, 52-year-old Lenoidas DeCastro Jr., was arrested on criminal conspiracy.Police said both suspects have been released on citation.
PACIFICA, CA
Mission Local

Armed robbery suspect at 26th and Folsom

On Thursday at 4:26 p.m., police officers chased and detained an armed robbery suspect near Garfield Park. Officers said they “observed” a man who they suspected of armed robbery park his red sedan outside Rubin’s Market, a liquor store on Folsom and 26th Streets. When the officers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Cbs
KRON4 News

3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation

OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in Oakland shooting, vehicle crash

OAKLAND -- Three people are confirmed dead following a shooting and a crash in West Oakland Friday evening.Police say the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way shortly after 7 p.m.When officers arrived they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds -- one of them inside a car.Investigators say it appears that car was trying to escape the gunfire and it hit and killed a bicyclist who just happened to be riding by.All three of the deceased were males, according to Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong.Police are still trying to determine who started shooting and why.
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
KRON4 News

$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation

VALLEJO  -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies

FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy