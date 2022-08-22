Led by All-American Indrova, Bowling Green volleyball has big dreams for 2022 season

BOWLING GREEN — The Stroh Center’s most visible tenants, the Bowling Green men’s and women’s basketball teams, found sledding rough in the 2021-22 academic year.

One program, however, bucked the building’s yearlong stasis. The Falcons’ volleyball team went a sizzling 21-9, reaching the MAC championship match against Ball State. Only a five-set Cardinals victory prevented Bowling Green from reaching its second NCAA tournament in as many seasons and fourth tournament overall.

This year, the Falcons appear ready to take the next steps.

“Our motto this year is, ‘Dream big,’” coach Danijela Tomic said. “We have big, ambitious dreams. Our goal is always to compete for the MAC championship. We also have a goal to be in the NCAA tournament, to get an automatic bid.”

Bowling Green’s hopes for contention begin and end with senior outside hitter Petra Indrova, an honorable mention All-America selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association — the first such selection in Falcons history. She was also named the MAC’s player of the year.

“She’s playing with that conviction and confidence,” Tomic said. “She has that attack mentality. ... Her leadership is invaluable on the court, and we’re grateful she’s on our side of that.”

Indrova is a native of the Czech Republic and one of six Falcons from outside the United States. Her kill total has climbed every year in Bowling Green, from 245 to 313 to 458 in 2021.

Now, Indrova is the de facto leader of a six-woman senior class looking to win 20 matches for a fourth consecutive season — something the Falcons haven’t accomplished since Denise Van De Walle steered Bowling Green to five straight 20-win seasons from 1989 to 1993.

“I wouldn’t ever be able to [lead the team] without the whole 15 players,” Indrova said. “On our team, we work really hard, and they push me in practice. I try to be a warrior by example, and all 16 of us are warriors.”

The Falcons balance experience and youth, with four sophomores and three freshmen on their roster.

Sophomore outside hitter Mia Tyler praised Bowling Green’s offseason improvements, describing her team as more fundamentally sound year over year.

“I’d say our hitting is our biggest improvement,” Tyler said. “Back row, front row, we have a lot of options, and more rotation, which I think is really cool.”

The Falcons’ introduction to the 2022 season will be swift and arduous. Bowling Green will play three matches in three days at the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville, against Purdue, Loyola-Chicago, and Tennessee. Both the Boilermakers and Tennessee won matches in the NCAA tournament last year.

After that, matches with DePaul, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, and Michigan loom, with only the Blue Demons coming to the Stroh Center.

“It’s a really, really tough opening weekend. That was designed deliberately to really, really give us opportunities to compete against the best teams in the nation,” Tomic said. “Our mindset has to be that when you’re prepared, you’re ready, and you can compete against anybody.”