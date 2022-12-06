The Last of Us: release date, cast, new trailer and everything we know so far

HBO's upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us is edging closer and closer to our screens, and we've just been teased with the full trailer ahead of the show's release next month.

Based on the hugely popular PlayStation game of the same name, The Last of Us is an upcoming post-apocalyptic drama that follows the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie, a smuggler and a young girl who set off on a journey across the United States that's been transformed in the wake of a pandemic which has seen vast swathes of the population transformed into horrifying monsters by an infection caused by the Cordyceps fungus.

Here's everything we know about the series so far...

It's official, The Last of Us will indeed premiere on HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023. The series is also seemingly following the release pattern of other big-ticket HBO shows like House of the Dragon , as the show's UK debut on Sky TV is coming on Monday, January 16.

The streaming service confirmed the news via social media, where they also shared a new poster for the series:

See more

This announcement confirms that the release date leak was indeed true. Just days before this official reveal, HBO Max subscribers noted that a listing page for a sneak peek at the first season had claimed the series would arrive on Sunday, January 15. (via GamesRadar+ ) This news was then corroborated by video game news site, VGC , with their source claiming that an official reveal was meant to be scheduled for later this week.

See more

Our very first look at the show came in the form of a photo shared on "The Last of Us Day" in 2021, an annual celebration of the two games developed by Naughty Dog Studios which you can see below:

What's the plot?

See more

The first season of The Last of Us is expected to adapt the plot of the first game. Released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, the majority of the events of that first title take place in the near future, after more than 60% of the world's population has been infected by the brain-altering Cordyceps fungus, which transforms people into horrifying monsters within days of their exposure.

It followed protagonist Joel who is a smuggler entrusted with transporting Ellie a girl who is revealed to be immune to the Cordyceps infection out of the Boston quarantine zone.

From there, the story follows the pair as they continue their journey westward to get her to the Fireflies, a resistance group who believe Ellie's immunity can lead to the development of a cure. Throughout their trip, they encounter hostile factions, form brief partnerships with other survivors, and fend off some of the monsters formed through exposure to the virus.

At Brazil's CCXP (where the new trailer first debuted), the game's creator and show co-creator, Neil Druckmann, revealed that the series won't just be a straight adaptation of the game, though, as he claimed that things that were left out of the original game have been added back into the story for the show. Craig Mazin added: "If you've played the game, I promise you, there are things that you don't know that are coming that will blow your mind". (via Naughty Dog Info on Twitter).

Joel and Ellie have to hide from all manner of horrifying enemies. (Image credit: HBO)

Who's in The Last of Us cast?

The Last of Us s tars Pedro Pascal ( The Mandalorian ) as Joel alongside Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the young girl he's tasked with transporting across the United States to the rebel group, the Fireflies.

Gabriel Luna ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is on hand as Tommy Miller, Joel's younger brother. Tommy is a former soldier and still clings to his sense of idealism and hopes for a better world (via Variety ).

Additional cast includes: Anna Torv ( Fringe ) as Joel's smuggling partner, Tess, Merle Dandridge who is reprising her role from the games as Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance movement, Nico Parker ( Dumbo ) as Joel's daughter, Sarah, Storm Reid ( A Wrinkle in Time, Euphoria ) as Ellie's best friend, Riley, and Jeffrey Pierce (who played Tommy in the games) is set to appear as Perry, a new addition to the franchise.

Earlier this year, IGN revealed that Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard had been cast as brothers Henry and Sam, who Joel and Ellie find evading a hostile faction of humans in the game.

Graham Greene and Elaine Miles are also due to appear as Marlon and Florence, two new characters who have been added to the series. Finally, renowned voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson— who played and provided motion capture for Joel and Ellie in the original games— are set to appear in the show in new roles.

Merle Dandridge (left) as Marlene, Joel's smuggling partner. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Is there a trailer for The Last of Us?

On December 3, we were finally treated to the full trailer for The Last of Us. This fresh look at the series shows Joel and Ellie at many points in their journey across the States and features characters and tense moments that fans of the game will surely recognize, and ends with a terrifying look at a Bloater, one of the franchise's most formidable foes.

On "The Last Of Us Day" (September 26), one of the many announcements from the game's universe was a teaser for the show. It shows off the grim reality of this version of post-apocalyptic America, gives us a glimpse at the terrifying infected creatures that stalk the land and teases plenty of exciting action.

See more

We were also treated to our first footage from the new series at the end of a new sizzle reel of shows coming to HBO Max in the near future.

In the teaser, we see Joel and Ellie trekking through a snow-covered landscape, before getting snapshots of the pair across their journey. Plus, we get a close-up of a Clicker (one of those monsters we keep mentioning), see Joel rushing to save his daughter Sarah from the infected in a scene pulled right from the prologue of the game, and we lay eyes on Nick Offerman as the grizzled survivalist, Bill.

Check the trailer out below (skip ahead to around 1:40 into the video if you're only interested in seeing The Last of Us footage).

Who's working on The Last of Us TV series?

Neil Druckmann— who wrote the original game's story— is on board as a writer alongside Craig Mazin, who is best known for writing the HBO miniseries, Chernobyl, who are billed as co-creators on the show.

Kantemir Balagov was named as the director of the pilot episode, and original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla is returning to the franchise to provide the score for the show, too.