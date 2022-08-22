Read full article on original website
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
27-year-old Hopewell woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Charles City County
A 27-year-old Hopewell woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Wayside Road on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said.
Virginia State Trooper hurt, Chesterfield driver charged in crash
Randolfo W. Santos, 54, of North Chesterfield, was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and improper passing on a shoulder.
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
Driver identified in deadly Midlothian Turnpike crash near Windy Hill Sports Complex
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was heading west on Midlothian Turnpike near the Windy Hill Sports Complex when the car hit a 2016 Ford F-150 that was headed in the same direction.
Missing Louisa County man believed to be endangered
The sheriff's office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
WSET
Crews work together to free people trapped inside of car after crash in Pamplin
PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency crews responded to Pamplin on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle crash. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) said crews were called to the 18000 block of Richmond Highway at the Pamplin Exxon just before 2 p.m. The department said 2...
Chesterfield Police looking for suspected wallet thief
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a grocery store.
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Kingsport Times-News
18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police
RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
cbs19news
ACPD: Elderly man has been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing person. According to police, 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Monacan Trail Road in the Covesville area. Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
UV Cavalier Daily
Charlottesville Police Department records no arrests at Wertland Street Block Party
Neither the University Police Department nor the Charlottesville Police Department made any arrests at the annual Wertland Street Block Party. However, the Charlottesville Police Department reported the arrests of four students in its Daily Arrest Log Aug. 19 and 20 that did not occur in the direct vicinity of the party.
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
Man charged with arson, breaking protection order in Fluvanna County
A Fluvanna County man is in custody with multiple charges after allegedly committing arson at a Palmyra residence.
