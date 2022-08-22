ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
cbs19news

ACPD: Elderly man has been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing person. According to police, 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Monacan Trail Road in the Covesville area. Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Charlottesville Police Department records no arrests at Wertland Street Block Party

Neither the University Police Department nor the Charlottesville Police Department made any arrests at the annual Wertland Street Block Party. However, the Charlottesville Police Department reported the arrests of four students in its Daily Arrest Log Aug. 19 and 20 that did not occur in the direct vicinity of the party.
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

