TikTok Has Proclaimed These Birkenstocks The Official Fall Shoe—Here's Where to Buy Them

TikTok is declaring the new shoes of the fall season, and we bet you’re already a fan of the trending brand. It’s time to start shopping for autumn, and Birkenstock has the shoe that you’ll want to snag ASAP. Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are taking over everyone’s shoe collection, and for good reason. These versatile clogs can be worn year round, but their comfy and cute appearance suits the fall season the best. The Boston clogs truly go with anything to create the ultimate cozy style, thanks to their neutral color and outdoorsy appeal. And they’re so easy to wear, not just because of their bohemian chic look, but also because of their functionality. T he popular footwear features a soft footbed that provides superior arch support and weight distribution, along with promoting circulation in the feet.

Even celebrities have been spotted in Birkenstock clogs like Hilary Duff , Kristen Bell, Dakota Johnson, and more. So, it’s no question that you’ll soon be obsessed with the Birkenstock pair once the fall season begins. But you’ll want to buy this now because the colors are already selling out. Unfortunately, the go-to taupe shade that’s gone viral is sold out almost everywhere. Luckily, you can still get your hands on other stylish versions of the Birkenstock Boston Clogs . These internet-famous pair comes in shearling-lined, suede material, and brighter colors that are all under $170. Hurry, though, because the Boston Clogs from Birkenstock won’t last long and will sell out again. So, take a look at a few options we’ve found below.

Boston Soft Footbed Clog

This comfy clog looks as good as it feels. These black suede Boston Clogs by Birkenstock is the perfect everyday pair to add to your rotation.

Boston Suede Clog in Taupe

Everyone wants their feet decked out in the taupe style , for good reason. It’s the exact style that’s all over TikTok, but it’s sold out everywhere. Luckily, HSN makes waiting easy for those who are a size 5 or 11. The retailer has a waitlist for those sizes and will ship them to you automatically when they’re back in stock. Don’t worry, though, because the mocha shade is available in all sizes for those willing to try a different look.

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

This plush Boston Clog takes comfort to the next level with its shearling lining. It brings additional cushioning that’s also moisture-wicking for $170. Did we mention that it comes in so many fun colors like periwinkle and rose?

Boston Habana Oiled Leather

These Birkenstock clogs get a sleek upgrade thanks to their oiled leather upper. It also comes in a lighter brown shade that’s similar to the TikTok viral shade, but it’s running out quickly.

Boston Clog Mocha Suede

These original Boston Clogs are almost sold out, but there are still a few colors left. If you don’t mind darker shades, opt for this mocha suede version of the trending sandal.

