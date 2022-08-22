Read full article on original website
klfdradio.com
New Princess Kay of the Milky Way Crowned
2021-22 Princess Kay of the Milky Way – Anna Euerle of Litchfield – crowned her successor last night at the Minnesota State Fair. 19-year-old LeSueur County Dairy Princess Rachel Rynda of Montgomery will serve as the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Rynda is the daughter of...
KEYC
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
klfdradio.com
Chip Sealing Projects
A chip seal will be applied next week on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock and from Atwater to Litchfield, and on Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. Work begins Monday, August 29th and ends by Thursday, September 1st, depending on weather and other unforeseeable circumstances. Each road segment...
$50K Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Wright County
BUFFALO -- There is a big lottery scratch-off winner in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says somebody just won $50,000 playing the game Bankroll at the Holiday Stationstore on Wednesday. Tickets are $20 each to play the game. The top prize is $50,000 and there are 20 of those...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
klfdradio.com
Marvin Masteller
65-year-old MARVIN LEE MASTELLER of Buffalo – formerly of Litchfield – passed away of August 12, 2022 at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Buffalo. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
KARE
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Clear Lake
BECKER, Minn. — A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was standing on the railroad tracks around 9 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him near 97th Street. The train...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
marshallradio.net
Two people from Montevideo killed in crash near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE (KMHL) – Two people from Montevideo were killed following a deadly crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wilmer Herrera, 25, of Montevideo was driving a Ford Fusion that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, Fanny Perez, 21, of Montevideo was also killed.
krrw.com
Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
