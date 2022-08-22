MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan on August 24, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. A 41-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his white and silver Trek hybrid bicycle and a blue pull-behind child trailer were stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO