1350kman.com
Drug Court Program making significant strides despite its infancy
Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams told commissions today that the Drug Court Program is progressing nicely. Started in March of 2022, it is a specialty court authorized by the Kansas Supreme Court, which also has Veterans and DWI courts. Williams explains:. Drug Court is for people with substance...
Riley County COVID Update: 8/24/22
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 87 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Riley County between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19. The incidence rate is 117.2, putting Riley County back into the HIGH incidence category, one week after the county had dipped into the substantial category for the first time in almost two months. Ascension Via Christi was said to be caring for two COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday, including a patient in the ICU on a ventilator.
Geary County USD 475 Dr. Eggleston talks safety, programs, and proposed budget
Geary County USD 475 Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, says safety and security are priorities this school year as usual, but in light of recent events nationally, he wants everyone to make it their personal responsibility, too. Eggleston, who joined KMAN’s In Focus Wednesday, reminds that all should show and wear...
Public hearing planned for Pottawatomie County solar farm regulations
A public hearing is scheduled next month for residents to provide feedback on potential changes to solar regulations being drafted by Pottawatomie County officials. That’s Pottawatomie County Planner Stephan Metzger. The public hearing culminates 18 months of work by the Planning Commission and staff to determine whether commercial-scale solar facilities should be allowed in Pottawatomie County. Metzger says he’s borrowed much of the framework for the draft regulations from Johnson and Douglas counties.
In Focus 8/26/22: KSU President Dr Richard Linton
Friday’s edition of In Focus featured Kansas State University President Richard Linton for the hour. The program opened with a conversation about the new school year and enrollment expectations for the Fall as well as strategies to increase KSU’s student body count. Linton further discussed his regional community visit initiative and the university’s plans to modernize the College of Agriculture and develop in the Edge Collaborative District — formerly called the North Campus Corridor.
In Focus 8/24/22: USD 384, UFM, USD 475
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 384 Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox. We also spoke with UFM Community Learning Center Executive Director Aliah Mestrovich Seay. In our final segment we spoke with USD 475 Geary County Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston.
PBS will include Goodnow House in Kansas Historic Buildings documentary
Riley County Museum Director Katharine Hensler says PBS Wichita has requested permission to film a segment at the Goodnow House State Historic Site. PBS asked to be allowed on the grounds and inside the buildings, and requested to interview an employee. Hensler said the county is just one of three parties who need to grant access.
17-year-old from Junction City arrested for shootings in Manhattan
A 17-year-old from Junction City is facing charges of attempted murder, tied to shootings reported in the 700 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan in June and July. The Riley County Police Department says Brayln Marsh was arrested by Junction City Police on Aug. 11 on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a weapon and one count of criminal threat.
RCPD Report: 8/25/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan on August 24, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. A 41-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported his white and silver Trek hybrid bicycle and a blue pull-behind child trailer were stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Manhattan man injured in Wabaunsee County crash
A Manhattan man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Che Yu Wang was driving his Jeep Westbound near Wabaunsee Road before veering left on the roadway, overcorrecting, striking a nearby ditch, overturning, and settling against the median before catching fire.
K-State Faces Pair of Opponents in Texas This Weekend
Kansas State (0-1-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) at UTRGV (0-2-0, 0-0-0 WAC) Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex | Brownsville, Texas. Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2021 – Manhattan, Kan. Last Result: K-State won, 2-0 Against the WACe: 1-0-0 MATCH #4. Kansas State (0-1-1,...
Klieman Radio Show Set for Wednesdays, Affiliates/TV Show Times Announced
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State Sports Properties, a property of LEARFIELD, announced today a new day for the Chris Klieman Radio Show in addition to its affiliates for the 2022 season and the return of the Chris Klieman TV show. The radio show will now air on...
Cats Open 2022 Season Friday at K-State Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State officially opens its 2022 volleyball season Friday at the K-State Invitational, as the Wildcats will take on Sam Houston, NC State and Florida A&M over two days at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State, who opens the season at home for the first time since...
