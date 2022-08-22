Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Brunch Spot Sleepy Bee Cafe Recently Opened A College Hill Location
This new location is open now!
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
cincinnatimagazine.com
As Summer Wanes, Don’t Pass Up the Opportunity to Pedal(boat) Around Sharon Lake
You know what’s fun? Renting a boat and cruising around a lake. Specifically, renting a pedal boat and cruising around Sharon Lake, the beguiling 35-acre body of water at the eponymous Great Parks of Hamilton County park. Sharon Woods is one of those places I often forget about and...
tmpresale.com
No Place Like Home Tour feat. Dave East & Friends in Cincinnati, OH Nov 03, 2022 – pre-sale code
The No Place Like Home Tour feat. Dave East & Friends presale passcode has been listed. This is your best chance to order No Place Like Home Tour feat. Dave East & Friends event tickets before anyone else. Now is the best time to get your tickets – before they...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence
While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
WLWT 5
Residents feel effect of contrasting development, safety in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Left out of the renaissance and battered by the hard end of gentrification, Gloria Berry and Misty Staken are at wit's end. As parts of Over-the-Rhine have been remade into desirable urban spaces for living and having fun, their section of the neighborhood at Republic Street near Green has enjoyed no such investment or care.
Cincinnati Zoo hippos Fritz and Fiona have first interactions with each other
So far, the zoo said there has been positive interaction between the hippo superstars, and Bibi is exhibiting 'model maternal behavior.'
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
thexunewswire.com
3462 March Terrace 3471 Lapland Dr
- Your new home awaits you in the heart of White Oak! This location offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. We also provide off-street parking, onsite laundry, and a storage unit. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is...
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End
West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
