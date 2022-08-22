ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Bham Now

Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month

While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
hooversun.com

New antique mall finds a home in Hoover

Longtime reseller Chris Feagin, owner of Hoover Antique Gallery and Urban Suburban Antiques in Crestwood, opened his third antique mall, Shades Mountain Mercantile, in Piggly Wiggly’s old space at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza in April of this year. Shades Mountain Mercantile is an antique mall that’s “a little more...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville City Fest planned for Sept. 10

Trussville City Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, will span areas throughout downtown Trussville. The central hub for information, a wellness area and volunteer check-in will be located at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument on Parkway Drive. The hub will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cahabasun.com

God is Bigger fishing tournament set for Sept. 17

The fifth annual God is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement worldwide. Guaranteed prize money of $5,530 will be paid out to 12 winning places, plus a “No Weigh-In Drawing” for a chance to win $100. The entry fee is $110 per boat, which includes $10 for Big Fish.
PELL CITY, AL
280living.com

Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class

Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
HOOVER, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
vestaviavoice.com

Whale of a Sale to be in-person for the first time in 2 years

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s annual Whale of a Sale event is returning to the city this fall on Sept. 22. The twice-yearly sale hosted in the fall and spring is a fundraiser for the church’s Vestavia Day School, the church’s day care. This month’s Whale...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues

Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

