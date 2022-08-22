Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
Bham Now
35 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Aug. 26-28
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 35 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Liza Roitman at 205-427-2247 or...
hooversun.com
New antique mall finds a home in Hoover
Longtime reseller Chris Feagin, owner of Hoover Antique Gallery and Urban Suburban Antiques in Crestwood, opened his third antique mall, Shades Mountain Mercantile, in Piggly Wiggly’s old space at 770 Shades Mountain Plaza in April of this year. Shades Mountain Mercantile is an antique mall that’s “a little more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angel Cakes Creamery Grand Opening in Anniston
Anniston, AL – If you are looking for a sweet treat make sure to stop by Angel Cakes Creamery at 4422 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL between 11:00 am to 9:00 pm for their grand opening.
Bham Now
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one
It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
cahabasun.com
Trussville City Fest planned for Sept. 10
Trussville City Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, will span areas throughout downtown Trussville. The central hub for information, a wellness area and volunteer check-in will be located at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument on Parkway Drive. The hub will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will...
cahabasun.com
God is Bigger fishing tournament set for Sept. 17
The fifth annual God is Bigger Movement Bass Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Lakeside Park/Sports Complex in Pell City. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to continue to spread the God is Bigger Movement worldwide. Guaranteed prize money of $5,530 will be paid out to 12 winning places, plus a “No Weigh-In Drawing” for a chance to win $100. The entry fee is $110 per boat, which includes $10 for Big Fish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
280living.com
Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class
Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
wbrc.com
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: film, folk, jazz + culture festivals—Aug. 26-28
It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means—we have a full schedule of events for the days ahead. Here are some fun happenings you’ll want to check out this weekend, August 26-28. Music, movies + more. Enjoy live music for the whole family at Birmingham Folk Fest...
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
vestaviavoice.com
Whale of a Sale to be in-person for the first time in 2 years
The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s annual Whale of a Sale event is returning to the city this fall on Sept. 22. The twice-yearly sale hosted in the fall and spring is a fundraiser for the church’s Vestavia Day School, the church’s day care. This month’s Whale...
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Village Living
Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues
Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Comments / 4