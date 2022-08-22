Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO