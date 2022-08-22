ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears rookie DE Dominique Robinson among 'Secret Superstars' of preseason Week 2

 3 days ago
The Bears’ 2022 rookie class has the potential to be an impactful one down the line for Chicago. There are a number of players who should start immediately as rookies, including cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and punter Trenton Gill.

Someone who’s gone under-the-radar — but also has the potential to become a cornerstone on defense — is fifth-round defensive end Dominique Robinson, who totaled two tackles and two quarterback hits against the Seahawks last week.

Robinson, who converted from wide receiver to edge rusher just a couple of years ago, has an impressive skillset and a high ceiling. And we’ve seen that in these first two preseason games.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has also been impressed with what he’s seen from Robinson, especially coming out of Thursday’s game against the Seahawks. Farrar named Robinson one of his “Secret Superstars” from the second week of the preseason.

Robinson had a sack in his NFL debut against the Chiefs, and he put up some very solid pressure reps against the Seahawks last Thursday night, insulting some in which he gave Seattle first-round left tackle Charles Cross all he could handle.

Yes, Robinson has some developmental work to do — his spin move in particular is a work in progress — but he’s already got a lot on the ball for such limited experience.

Robinson might not factor into Chicago’s plans at edge rusher immediately, but he’s a developmental project who’s already showing his potential in this defense. Not unlike fellow fifth-rounder and presumptive starter Trevis Gipson, who’s praised Robinson.

“He’s really athletic. Dude is lean, can move, very versatile,” Gipson said earlier this summer. “He can rush the passer with speed and rush the passer with power, and I think that makes him a great player. I would say he’s better than me, honestly. He has a lot more pass-rush attributes than I did coming in. He has more experience on the edge than I did. We take the same approach to the learning game, but overall, he’s a great student, great athlete, and I think he’s going to help us a lot.”

