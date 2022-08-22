Read full article on original website
HireGround, Inc. to Participate in PWC Gives!
Provided by HireGround, Inc. On Sept. 1 and 2, 2022, HireGround, one of the non-profits and community organizations in Prince William County, will participate in the 24-hour fundraiser PWC Gives!. HireGround is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides workforce readiness and career development/workshops/coaching to high school seniors and displaced young people...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
If you’re fluent in English and Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Amharic, Pashto, Urdu, Spanish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Tigrini, or another language, Catholic Charities wants to meet you! They need volunteers age 21+ to assist with translating various documents or helping families with interpretation. Must pass a background check and complete Adult and Child Protective Services training. Most of these opportunities can be done virtually, and you’ll feel great as your skills help a refugee family adjust to life in the US! Please email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net or call 703.851.6388 for more information.
Leadership Prince William Emerging Leader Program Applications close soon. Apply by Sept. 9
Leadership Prince William’s 15-year history of excellence in our community is because of their focus on building leaders in all stages of development. From their successful youth program to the signature class of 2023 that is underway, LPW is now accepting applications for the second cohort of its Emerging Leaders Program. This program provides rising leaders a path to knowledge, self-assessment, and skills development.
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
WHSV
Audre King stepping down as West Luray Rec Center director
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Five years ago, Audre King founded the nonprofit Living Legacy and the West Luray Rec Center. Now that the center and its programs are well-established, King is stepping away from the role to focus on his work as a pastor. “It’s always been my desire that...
Fairfax Co. special education instructor dies at 28, friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
‘Excited and Prepared': Former Loudoun County Students Poised to Take on Their Own Classrooms
Hundreds of students in Loudoun County, Virginia, will enter classrooms this week led by homegrown talent — new teachers who were once part of the county's teacher cadet program. The program, which has been running for two decades in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), is helping offset the teacher shortage.
Keep Prince William Beautiful Transforms Bus Shelters into Public Art Spaces
On Aug. 24, Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB), a non-profit environmental organization that serves Prince William County, together with OmniRide, Prince William County Neighborhood Services Division, Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Amazon Web Services In Communities (AWS), and Apple Federal Credit Union, unveiled the KPWB Bus Shelter Beautification project. The project aims to use public art combined with a litter removal program to transform designated bus shelters into public art spaces, to beautify neighborhoods, bring awareness to the importance of protecting our natural environment, and ultimately, improve the ridership experience among residents.
Arlington (Va.) district marks the opening of newest building, The Heights
The Arlington (Va.) school district has held an open house to mark the opening of The Heights, a new secondary school building in the Rosslyn area, that houses two programs: an alternative magnet program, and a program for students with severe intellectual disabilities. The Heights has a unique architectural form...
New school opens in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
Hindu temple in Chantilly seeks to expand with new community center
A Hindu temple in Chantilly is seeking the county’s permission to build a community center across the street from its main religious temple. The team behind the Rajdhani Mandir has filed an application with the county to construct a community building on a 10-acre site across the road from the existing temple building at 4525 Pleasant Valley Road.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
This week has brought so much excitement as we welcomed students back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year. In an electrifying early morning atmosphere, I began the first day of school on the front steps of Gar-Field High School and, throughout the week, visited 26 schools across our county (see video), from Featherstone Elementary to Independence Nontraditional to Battlefield High, before concluding the first week of school at Sudley Elementary witnessing the future of PWCS. It is an invigorating experience to see our educators getting back to their core business of providing high-quality instruction to our students.
Montgomery County father calls on school board to provide free meals for all students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education held its final meeting before the first day of the new school year, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. Rockville resident Adam Zimmerman is the father of a rising second and fifth grader. He submitted...
Arts Alive! 2022 Coming to Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sept. 11
Arts Alive! is Prince William County’s annual family-friendly community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, the County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Hylton Performing Arts Center. The free arts festival features Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers...
Bus Shelter Beautification Project Intertwines the Visual Arts, Environment
Keep Prince William Beautiful, its sponsors and local artists have helped beautify the County's bus shelters with art. The ribbon cutting for their beautification project is Aug. 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
New School Year off to a Great Start in PWCS
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Opening Day 2022 was a successful one across PWCS, as the youngest students started school with hugs from parents and staff members. The teachers greeted students, and learning is underway!
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean
New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
Chamber of Commerce Executives Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Debbie Jones, President & CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, and Joyce Waugh, President & CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, were recognized with “VACCE Lifetime Achievement Awards” by the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) at their Annual Awards Dinner held Aug. 18 in Chester, Virginia, during their 2022 Executive Leadership Conference.
