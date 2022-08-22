Read full article on original website
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
If you’re fluent in English and Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Amharic, Pashto, Urdu, Spanish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Tigrini, or another language, Catholic Charities wants to meet you! They need volunteers age 21+ to assist with translating various documents or helping families with interpretation. Must pass a background check and complete Adult and Child Protective Services training. Most of these opportunities can be done virtually, and you’ll feel great as your skills help a refugee family adjust to life in the US! Please email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net or call 703.851.6388 for more information.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
Leadership Prince William Opens Applications for Emerging Leaders Program
Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce that the Emerging Leaders program is now accepting applications for Fall 2022 cohort. The eight-session Emerging Leaders Program begins in September with an exciting Orientation meet & greet, then continues with a weekly session through most of November. The sessions are held at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, each designed to help participants know themselves, increase awareness of critical issues, and connect with community leaders.
fredericksburg.today
Marine Corps Base Quantico training advisory
August 26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. August 30, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Fire 155MM Howitzer, 81MM Mortars, 60MM Mortars, Small Arms. August 31, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Fire 155MM Howitzer, 81MM Mortars, Small Arms. September 8, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Keep Prince William Beautiful Transforms Bus Shelters into Public Art Spaces
On Aug. 24, Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB), a non-profit environmental organization that serves Prince William County, together with OmniRide, Prince William County Neighborhood Services Division, Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Amazon Web Services In Communities (AWS), and Apple Federal Credit Union, unveiled the KPWB Bus Shelter Beautification project. The project aims to use public art combined with a litter removal program to transform designated bus shelters into public art spaces, to beautify neighborhoods, bring awareness to the importance of protecting our natural environment, and ultimately, improve the ridership experience among residents.
WJLA
Youngkin responds to GOP candidates who laughed at autistic student singing nat'l anthem
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report on a YouTube video showing Republican Fairfax County School Board candidates Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem at a Fairfax County School Board meeting. “I’m...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
northernvirginiamag.com
Virginia and Maryland Go Head-to-Head Vying For New FBI Headquarters
Commonwealth officials are pushing for Springfield to be the new home for the FBI. Plans to move the FBI headquarters out of the District are now back on track after being shelved during the Trump administration, and lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland are wasting no time campaigning for a decision that could come in a matter of weeks.
HireGround, Inc. to Participate in PWC Gives!
Provided by HireGround, Inc. On Sept. 1 and 2, 2022, HireGround, one of the non-profits and community organizations in Prince William County, will participate in the 24-hour fundraiser PWC Gives!. HireGround is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides workforce readiness and career development/workshops/coaching to high school seniors and displaced young people...
asumag.com
Arlington (Va.) district marks the opening of newest building, The Heights
The Arlington (Va.) school district has held an open house to mark the opening of The Heights, a new secondary school building in the Rosslyn area, that houses two programs: an alternative magnet program, and a program for students with severe intellectual disabilities. The Heights has a unique architectural form...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
New school opens in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
msn.com
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
arlnow.com
For Us, Not Amazon Seeks End to Impending Corporate Takeover of Arlington
NEW YORK–A new report from Demos and For Us, Not Amazon (FUNA)–a coalition against an Amazon takeover in Northern Virginia–highlights how organizers are fighting for the rights of working people, immigrants and people of color as the multinational company prepares to open its new headquarters in Virginia next year. Read the report, Challenging the Dominance of Big Tech: For Us, Not Amazon in Arlington, VA, here.
PWLiving
