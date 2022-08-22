ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

If you’re fluent in English and Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Amharic, Pashto, Urdu, Spanish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Tigrini, or another language, Catholic Charities wants to meet you! They need volunteers age 21+ to assist with translating various documents or helping families with interpretation. Must pass a background check and complete Adult and Child Protective Services training. Most of these opportunities can be done virtually, and you’ll feel great as your skills help a refugee family adjust to life in the US! Please email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net or call 703.851.6388 for more information.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Woodbridge, VA
Government
City
Woodbridge, VA
PWLiving

Leadership Prince William Opens Applications for Emerging Leaders Program

Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce that the Emerging Leaders program is now accepting applications for Fall 2022 cohort. The eight-session Emerging Leaders Program begins in September with an exciting Orientation meet & greet, then continues with a weekly session through most of November. The sessions are held at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, each designed to help participants know themselves, increase awareness of critical issues, and connect with community leaders.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fredericksburg.today

Marine Corps Base Quantico training advisory

August 26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. August 30, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Fire 155MM Howitzer, 81MM Mortars, 60MM Mortars, Small Arms. August 31, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Fire 155MM Howitzer, 81MM Mortars, Small Arms. September 8, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
QUANTICO, VA
PWLiving

Keep Prince William Beautiful Transforms Bus Shelters into Public Art Spaces

On Aug. 24, Keep Prince William Beautiful (KPWB), a non-profit environmental organization that serves Prince William County, together with OmniRide, Prince William County Neighborhood Services Division, Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Amazon Web Services In Communities (AWS), and Apple Federal Credit Union, unveiled the KPWB Bus Shelter Beautification project. The project aims to use public art combined with a litter removal program to transform designated bus shelters into public art spaces, to beautify neighborhoods, bring awareness to the importance of protecting our natural environment, and ultimately, improve the ridership experience among residents.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Spencer
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Larry King
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Virginia and Maryland Go Head-to-Head Vying For New FBI Headquarters

Commonwealth officials are pushing for Springfield to be the new home for the FBI. Plans to move the FBI headquarters out of the District are now back on track after being shelved during the Trump administration, and lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland are wasting no time campaigning for a decision that could come in a matter of weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

HireGround, Inc. to Participate in PWC Gives!

Provided by HireGround, Inc. On Sept. 1 and 2, 2022, HireGround, one of the non-profits and community organizations in Prince William County, will participate in the 24-hour fundraiser PWC Gives!. HireGround is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides workforce readiness and career development/workshops/coaching to high school seniors and displaced young people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Usaf#Ret#The Air Force#Anti Vietnam#The U S Air Force#Iraqi#Defense
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

New school opens in Loudoun County

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
mocoshow.com

Update on Jolly Yolly Kids

Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
BETHESDA, MD
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
arlnow.com

For Us, Not Amazon Seeks End to Impending Corporate Takeover of Arlington

NEW YORK–A new report from Demos and For Us, Not Amazon (FUNA)–a coalition against an Amazon takeover in Northern Virginia–highlights how organizers are fighting for the rights of working people, immigrants and people of color as the multinational company prepares to open its new headquarters in Virginia next year.  Read the report, Challenging the Dominance of Big Tech: For Us, Not Amazon in Arlington, VA, here.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy