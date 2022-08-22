The Texas A&M Forest Service is seeking a Water Resources Program Coordinator to manage dedicated grants and supervise water resources staff to engage with stakeholders across the state in activities that work towards protecting, conserving and enhancing Texas’s water resources through the sustainable use of urban and rural forest lands. The Coordinator will perform education and outreach to landowners and resource managers, develop innovative strategies leading to source-water protection, collaborate with administrative and field staff to ensure effective delivery of agency initiatives and develop and maintain relationships with internal and external partners. For the full job description and to apply, visit myworkdayjobs.com.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO