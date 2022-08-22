ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WCAX

Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Four people arrested following shooting incident

NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Franklin County Sheriff’s capt. fired for alleged assault

ST. ALBANS CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following allegations that he assaulted a man in custody earlier this month,. John Grismore, who had been on administrative leave, has now been fired, according to the sheriff’s department. In a...
sevendaysvt

Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate

Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
WCAX

Burlington police investigating shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
WCAX

Burlington Police commissioners question access to body camera footage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Access to body camera footage of use-of-force incidents was a point of contention during Tuesday night’s Burlington Police Commission meeting. In its latest monthly report, the department detailed 15 use-of-force incidents involving eight white men, five white females, and five Black men. Per current protocol, if the commission requests body camera video of any incident, it’s only available for three days at a time. Commissioners argued that’s not long enough to properly review the footage.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

