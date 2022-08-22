Read full article on original website
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
WCAX
Franklin County Sheriff’s capt. fired for alleged assault
ST. ALBANS CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following allegations that he assaulted a man in custody earlier this month,. John Grismore, who had been on administrative leave, has now been fired, according to the sheriff’s department. In a...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate
Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
newportdispatch.com
Driver responsible for fatal crash in Sheldon facing DUI-drug charges
SHELDON — A 38-year-old man from Enosburg was cited for DUI drugs following a fatal crash that took place in Sheldon back in May. On May 6, authorities were notified of a crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle on Vermont Route 105.
WCAX
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
WCAX
Burlington Police commissioners question access to body camera footage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Access to body camera footage of use-of-force incidents was a point of contention during Tuesday night’s Burlington Police Commission meeting. In its latest monthly report, the department detailed 15 use-of-force incidents involving eight white men, five white females, and five Black men. Per current protocol, if the commission requests body camera video of any incident, it’s only available for three days at a time. Commissioners argued that’s not long enough to properly review the footage.
Lyndon man charged with embezzling from non-profit
Gerald Provost has been accused of stealing more than $75,000.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
