4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL・
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)
It is Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are in nearly unanimous agreement on the top headline for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Art Modell Eliminated From Hall Of Fame Consideration. Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is...
Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another hopeful Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, but they were dealt a scare in training camp, with star quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing a sudden appendectomy. However, Burrow is now on the mend and it appears he’s very close to getting back on the field in game situations. […] The post Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield
Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
Browns Fan Goes Viral Over Offensive DeShaun Watson Shirts
A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it. Cleveland Browns fans can’t control their excitement for Deshaun Watson hopefully make them a winning team again and they’re showing that excitement...
