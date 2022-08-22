ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave

Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
SPARKS, NV
Deputies: Man With Knife Led to Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks. Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was...
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen

Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee

California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. There's no immediate word on what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
TRUCKEE, CA
State Police Seek Driver Who Caused Rollover Crash in Sparks

A driver was hurt after crashing to avoid a collision with another car on Pyramid Way near Los Altos Parkway late Thursday morning. Witnesses tell state troopers they saw a silver utility vehicle merge into the lane -- almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta swerved to avoid crashing...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Capitol Police Division Gets First K9 Officer

Police protecting the state capitol and other state facilities have a new K9 officer on their team. Honey is the first K9 to join the Capitol Police Division. Honey is trained to detect explosives. Officers tell us her first day on the job was last month where she helped handle...
NEVADA STATE
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County

A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Body of Kiely Rodni, car found in Prosser Lake

(KTXL) — After being missing for more than two weeks, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead Sunday in Prosser Lake by an independent group of searchers known as Adventures with Purpose. According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page, which was later shared with the Find Kiely Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down […]
TRUCKEE, CA
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA

