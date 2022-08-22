Read full article on original website
kkoh.com
Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
2news.com
Deputies: Man With Knife Led to Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Sparks
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks. Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen
Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
2news.com
CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee
California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. There's no immediate word on what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
2news.com
State Police Seek Driver Who Caused Rollover Crash in Sparks
A driver was hurt after crashing to avoid a collision with another car on Pyramid Way near Los Altos Parkway late Thursday morning. Witnesses tell state troopers they saw a silver utility vehicle merge into the lane -- almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta swerved to avoid crashing...
2news.com
Nevada Capitol Police Division Gets First K9 Officer
Police protecting the state capitol and other state facilities have a new K9 officer on their team. Honey is the first K9 to join the Capitol Police Division. Honey is trained to detect explosives. Officers tell us her first day on the job was last month where she helped handle...
Watch live: Law enforcement says body is likely Kiely, but still awaiting positive identification
11:06 a.m. update: Law enforcement officer Shannon Moon says they believe the body found in the vehicle in Prosser Creek Reservoir is that of Kiely Rodni, 16. "We located the...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Provides Water Safety Training
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (DCSAR) Team, a volunteer based 501(c)(3) organization, completed another successful summer water safety training series this past Saturday (20 August), in concert with the Carson Valley Swim Center (CVSC) and their staff. Over 100 children and their parents learned the basics of...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
Autopsy confirms body found in California reservoir is Kiely Rodni, coroner says
RENO, Nev. — The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on Tuesday positively identified the body pulled Sunday from the Prosser Reservoir as missing Truckee, California, teenager Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the confirmation via social media Tuesday afternoon, KOLO-TV reported. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the...
2news.com
24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County
A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
