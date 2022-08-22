Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Yardbarker
What Michael Thomas Injury Means Moving Forward
After missing nearly 2 seasons with an ankle injury, star wideout Michael Thomas is sitting out of practice this week with an apparent hamstring injury. This is devastating news as his return this season has been hyped up by every Saints fan via social media, showing how much the city of New Orleans is rooting for him.
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch: 'Getting pretty close' to Jimmy Garoppolo resolution
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up trading Garoppolo, he seemed to indicate that the veteran could be on the move soon.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
Yardbarker
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'
The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
Yardbarker
Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
As rookie Kenny Pickett has climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart and challenged Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, third stringer Mason Rudolph has been pushed to the periphery. The Steelers were rumored to have sought trade offers for Rudolph earlier in training camp, but no moves were ever made.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Posts Cryptic Tweet About Josh Rosen
With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension for his sexual misconduct allegations now set at 11 games, the Cleveland Browns are moving forward with their contingency plan. QB2 Jacoby Brissett is fully expected to step in during Watson’s mandated absence and at least attempt to keep the team afloat, especially during its tough stretch of games in October and November.
Yardbarker
Tar Heels Should Expect the Coastal
The North Carolina Tar Heels come into the 2022 season with mixed expectations. Some think they can win the Coastal. Other experts look at their youth and question how effectively this team could fight against the top of the ACC. The sentiments within the Chapel Hill program are high, but this season will likely come down to two position groups.
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh: 'No question' Tyler Huntley can be starting QB in NFL
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh both sounded optimistic in late July that Jackson and the club would ultimately come to terms on a long-term contract extension before the start of the regular season. No such agreement has been announced, however, and Jackson is currently...
Yardbarker
How former GM Kevin Colbert's final Steelers draft stacks up
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the last of his 20-year reign in Pittsburgh. Colbert’s final pick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, has already been released. With the final preseason game Sunday and cutdown day Tuesday, here’s a look at Colbert's final draft:
SEC Round-Up: NASCAR, NFL Sandwiches, Rubber Ducks, and Flips that Flopped
LSU commit lands deal with Drew Brees, a Tiger wins one for Rubber Ducks, Mizzou previews its defensive match-up with Arkansas, Aggies in no hurry to name QB, and more
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the WR position
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the wide receiver position as the preseason winds to a close. The Giants starters are locked into their respective positions on the depth chart. However, there is a serious summer competition that has been developing since the start of training camp. Many backup wide receivers are competing for roster spots, and all are making a strong case for themselves.
Yardbarker
Position Overview: Big boys making big noise
The ground attack is vital to any successful offense in the NFL nowadays. It allows a team to control the tempo, and setup their passing game. Dallas improved their run defense in 2021 compared to the 2020 season. However, it wasn’t enough as fans watched the 49ers slice through the defense for 169 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. That game left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, which lead to the Cowboys making it a focal point to stop the run this time around.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!" The Nets...
