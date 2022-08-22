Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Police search for missing man
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man is missing from his Portage County home. Police are asking for help from the public to find him. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 23-year-old missing man from the Town of Stockton on Friday. A family member reported last having telephone contact with David Goodpasture around 6pm Thursday.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Credit Card Fraud Reported at Mall Furniture
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are warning local furniture stores to be on the lookout for a couple who ripped off Mall Furniture for more than $28,000 this week. Officers say a man and woman bought $15,000 worth of furniture on Tuesday, then hauled it away in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they are still identifying the human remains found in Rib Mountain on Monday. Investigators say they are working with family members and may need to conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity. That process could take days.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Names released in triple-fatal crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) The names of the three victims from a crash near Friendship have been released. Earl McCarthy, 74, from Lindenhurst, Illinois was driving a Jeep Cherokee that pulled in front of an oncoming semi-truck. He and his passenger, Diana McCarthy died at the scene. The driver of the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Protesters call for keeping ‘The Clubhouse’ open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open. Protestors wanted to spread awareness of the clubhouse’s importance. “We want our voices heard,” Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said. Kaufman and...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Fire Department to Distribute “Stop the Bleed” Kits Thanks to Grant
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The Merrill Fire Department has been awarded a grant from the North Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council that will be used to distribute emergency response kits to local businesses. The “stop the bleed” kits consist of all the items needed to help stop significant blood...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Amid manpower shortage, Wausau Fire Department changes minimum requirements for new recruits
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – For the first time since 2002 the Wausau Fire Department is changing their minimum requirements for applicants. The department is now accepting applicants with EMT basic training and level one firefighter certification. Applicants will still be required to get their paramedic and level two certifications,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Here’s the Four Transportation Projects That Could be Considered by Stevens Point Voters This November
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Stevens Point have called a special City Council meeting for next Tuesday at 4:30 PM to consider placing four binding referendums on the November ballot for transportation projects. If approved, residents would vote yes or no to the following projects that...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
School District Issues Lead To Superintendent’s Resignation
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She’s the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. “It’ll be a good change. it’ll move the district in the right direction, and I’m...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Milwaukee Tools, UWSP Announce Million Dollar Endowment
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources will benefit from a $1 million endowment from Milwaukee Tools. The two Wisconsin institutions announced the partnership Wednesday at the Schmeeckle Reserve. Milwaukee Tools will provide chainsaws, hand saws, pruners, blowers, and measuring tools. Additionally, students who are going into their summer field experience will get their own personal protective equipment from Milwaukee Tools including hard hats, rechargeable headlamps, banded ear plugs, and protective goggles. All told that package is worth $177.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Football games canceled after blowout loss
KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
Comments / 0