JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.- The East Tennessee State Buccaneers defeated the Longwood men's soccer team 4-0 to open up the season. 34' - ETSU: Gabriel Ramos (Lucas Lightner) A first half that featured 11 combined shots saw the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) put two in the back of the next before the first half whistle. Pannholzer put a shot in the bottom right corner for the first Bucs goal and Ramos found the back of the net from a Lightner pass.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO