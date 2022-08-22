Read full article on original website
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.- The East Tennessee State Buccaneers defeated the Longwood men's soccer team 4-0 to open up the season. 34' - ETSU: Gabriel Ramos (Lucas Lightner) A first half that featured 11 combined shots saw the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) put two in the back of the next before the first half whistle. Pannholzer put a shot in the bottom right corner for the first Bucs goal and Ramos found the back of the net from a Lightner pass.
FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood men's basketball head coach Griff Aldrich announced a pair of additions to the men's basketball team. The Lancers will welcome in 6-0, 185-pound guard Walyn Napper and 6-3, 190-pound guard Nic Elame to the program. Napper and Elame are junior transfers from the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Texas at Arlington. The duo have combined to play in more than 100 games at the NCAA Division I level.
