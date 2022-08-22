Read full article on original website
Related
Level 3 evacuations issued for Medicine Valley Road Fire in Yakima County
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in effect for people in the White Swan area as the Medicine Valley Road Fire spreads across 1,000 acres in Yakima County. According to Yakima County Fire District No. 5, immediate evacuation notices are in effect for the following...
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
Yakima Drivers Still Feeling Pain at The Pump
There's still painful at the pump but gas prices are coming down say officials at GasBuddy. They say average gas prices are down 4.1 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.54 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 38.8 cents per gallon lower than last month and 74.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jenna Kim Jones ‘She’s So Brave’ Comedy in Yakima. Want Tickets?
What this world needs more of is laughter. Your chance to do that in abundance is coming to Yakima's historic Capitol Theatre. You're invited to 'Bring your friends, husbands, wives, neighbors, aunt, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and literally anyone else you can possibly think of for a night of laughter!'. Jenna...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0