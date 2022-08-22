Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 27.1 Thu 8 pm CDT 27.5 27.1 26.3
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, Access roads to the river front area off of old highway 80 road near the bridge begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bovina 28.0 29.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 31.7 33.6 36.8
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet next Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 29.6 Thu 8 pm CDT 30.7 31.5 31.6
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 28.0 feet Friday, September 02. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Monticello 22.0 23.4 Thu 9 pm CDT 24.4 25.1 25.4
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 52.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 50.9 51.6 52.0
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 23.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 23.6 22.7 21.0
