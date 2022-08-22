Read full article on original website
Laist.com
Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
8 birds donated to Anaheim family who lost home, pets in fire
An Anaheim family of 9 lost their home and a dozen birds in a fire, but a local group is stepping up to replace their feathered friends.
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
msn.com
LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
foxla.com
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
Resident with machete confronts Anaheim street takeover crowd; incident captured on video
A frustrated resident was captured on video confronting participants of a street takeover in Anaheim early Thursday morning. The man was shirtless, barefoot and holding what appeared to be a machete when he came out of his home to confront a large crowd at Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue shortly midnight. Cars were doing burnouts […]
SoCal this weekend to see morning clouds, afternoon sunshine
Southern California this weekend will be warm with some parts seeing morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles
There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall
Matt Hall, a former Australian air force pilot-turned-champion-stunt-racer, will be one of the featured flyers at next month's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.
L.A. Weekly
Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
Comments / 0