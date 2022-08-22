Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Suspect in Harbor House shooting booked in Henderson County Jail
The suspect in Thursday night's shooting at a men's shelter in Henderson has been booked in the Henderson County Jail. 37-year-old Kenneth Brandon Gibbs potentially faces two counts of Murder in relation to a shooting that happened at the Harbor House Christian Center. Henderson Police responded after 8 p.m. for...
wevv.com
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
Panic can be heard in the voices of 911 callers at the scene of a fatal active shooter incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. One man who called 911 from the scene of the shooting pleaded for a speedy response from authorities. "He's still here... Please hurry,"...
wevv.com
Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter
During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter. According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
14news.com
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
wevv.com
Victims identified in fatal shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Two people who were killed in a Thursday night shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, have been identified. The Henderson Police Department identified the victims as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Holmes is being remembered by many as a friend. Those sharing memories of Holmes say he had a big...
wevv.com
Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street. A Deaconess employee said...
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
wevv.com
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
wevv.com
Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and strangulation in Henderson County
A man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation and burglary after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks of Clay after an incident that happened in Corydon on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Brooks...
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
14news.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
wevv.com
House and car struck by gunfire in Henderson
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Henderson on Wednesday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Loeb Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they found shell casings. Victims also told police...
Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
wevv.com
Daviess County man arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle, ISP says
A Daviess County, Indiana man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading a state trooper on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper was patrolling in the area of Highway 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes.
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
14news.com
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
